Tara Sutaria Shares Celebratory Pictures Of Boyfriend Aadar Jain's Close-knit Birthday

Aadar Jain ringed in his 27th birthday on August 5 and received special wishes from his girlfriend Tara Sutaria. The actor had a small birthday bash with girlfriend Tara, brother Armaan Jain and some of his friends in Alibaug. Tara shared a sneak peek of the celebration on her Instagram stories. The pictures showed the amount of fun all had while celebrating Aadar’s special day.

Tara Sutaria shares boyfriend Aadar Jain's birthday celebration pictures

Tara and Aadar have been dating for a while now and their pictures on social media are enough to define their inseparable bond. On the special occasion, the friends enjoyed the day at the pool and had a barbecue at night. Aadar's friends shared some pictures from the celebration on Instagram. Tara shared some photos on her Instagram stories as well. In the pictures, the Student of the Year 2 actor can be seen feeding Armaan Jain, his birthday cake. The couple looked adorable together.

Apart from the celebratory pictures, Tara had penned a sweet note on Instagram on Aadar’s birthday with his picture. “Happy birthday, my light”, articulated Sutaria while captioning the photo. In no time, beau Aadar responded to the post hailing Tara as his ‘sunshine.' “I love you sunshine girl”, commented Aadar.

Meanwhile, Aadar Jain was last seen in Amazon Prime's original Hello Charlie. The rumours of Tara dating Aadar started doing the rounds when the couple was spotted together on various occasions. The relationship was confirmed when Tara was seen attending Aadar's brother Armaan Jain's wedding like a family member.

On the other hand, Tara has several projects lined up in the pipeline. The actor who last featured in the film, Tadap, is now gearing up to share the screen space with her Student of The Year 2 co-star Tiger Shroff in the upcoming sequel Heropanti 2. Reportedly, she will also be seen in the sequel of the film Goodachari. Apart from this, she will also be seen alongside Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham and Disha Patani in Ek Villain returns.



IMAGE: Aadarjain/Instagram

