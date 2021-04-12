Tara Sutaria Shares Throwback Clip From First Day-first Shot For 'Marjaavaan'

Tara Sutaria recently took to Instagram and shared a throwback clip from the sets of her film, Marjaavaan. In the clip, she can be seen turning and looking towards her co-actor lovingly. In her caption, the actor revealed that the clip shared by her was from the first day of the shoot featuring her first shot for Marjaavaan. She also joked about her hair flip. Take a look at Tara Sutaria's latest post below.

Tara shares a throwback video from the sets of Marjaavaan

Taking to Instagram, Tara shared a clip from the shoot in which she was seen in an Indian outfit. She paired her look with heavy Indian earrings and a bindi. She was seen in minimal makeup and her hair was left open, straight and parted to two equal sides. In her caption, she wrote, “Throwback to my first day and first shot for Marjaavaan.. If you think my hair flip was dramatic you should’ve seen @milapzaveri’s.” Director of Marjaavaan, Milap Zaveri took to the comments section and wrote, "Hehehehe I think I paled in comparison to you! My Ham Sutaria!”

About Marjaavaan

Marjaavaan is a 2019 romantic action film written and directed by Milap Milan Zaveri. The film stars Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria, and Riteish Deshmukh among others and was described by co-producer Bhushan Kumar as a violent and dramatic love story. It is about a gangster who works for the local don. He falls in love with a mute girl and the couple enjoy their lives together until the arrival of the don’s son, who is jealous of the gangster’s popularity and schemes against him which turn’s the couple’s life upside down. The songs of the film became a chartbuster. However, the film received negative reviews from critics and the IMDb rating of the film is 3.5 out of 10.

More about Tara Suataria

Tara Sutaria started her television career as a child artist in 2010 with Disney India's Big Bada Boom and went on to star in sitcoms such as The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir and Oye Jassie. She made her Bollywood debut with the film Student of the Year 2. She will soon be seen in the upcoming film Tadap directed by Milan Luthria. The movie is slated to release on September 24, 2021.

(Promo Image source: Tara Sutaria's Instagram)

