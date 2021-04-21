Tara Sutaria Shares Views From 'Ek Villain 2' Sets In Goa; Read

On April 20, 2021, Bollywood diva Tara Sutaria took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a behind-the-scenes video from the sets of Ek Villain 2. The Ek Villain 2 BTS video shows the serene beauty and several coconut trees can be seen in the post. Sharing the video, Tara captioned it as ‘Villain 2 views’ with a string of emoticons. The shootings of the film came to a halt in Maharashtra. The sets have now shifted to places such as Goa and Hyderabad.

Tara Sutaria treats fans to Ek Villain 2 BTS video

Tara, who is an active Instagram user, is frequently treating her fans and followers with BTS snaps from the Ek Villain 2 sets. A few weeks ago, the actor posted a boomerang video of the clapper board. As for the caption, she wrote, “We're all set for some villainy... You ready? with a string of emoticons. The actor further tagged her co-actor Arjun Kapoor, director Mohit Suri and the producer of the film Amul Vikas Mohan.

The film went on floors in Mumbai on March 1, 2021. Considering the rising COVID-19 cases in India, the filmmakers headed to Goa and have continued shooting. Interestingly, the film’s first part was also shot in Goa, just like Mohit Suri’s previous films such as Malang, Aashiqui 2, among others.

Helmed by Mohit Suri, the action thriller drama is bankrolled by Balaji Motion Pictures and T-Series. Although the storyline is totally different, the film is a spiritual sequel to Ek Villain. Ek Villain 2 cast also includes John Abraham and Disha Patani in the lead roles. It is slated to release in the month of February 2022.

Meanwhile, Tara Sutaria made her acting debut with 2010's Big Bada Boom on Disney India. She later appeared on sitcoms, The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir (2012) and Oye Jassie in 2013. In 2019, Tara rose to fame after appearing in a teen drama, Student of the Year 2, where she was seen as a college student. In the same year, she was also starred in Marjaavan opposite Sidharth Malhotra. She portrayed the role of a mute girl.

