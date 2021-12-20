Tara Sutaria Showers Love On Aadar Jain; Latter's Reply Has Fans Going Gaga Over Them

Bollywood grapevine has been filled with the buzz around couples, the recent wedding of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, and rumoured soon-to-be-held nuptials of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Amid this talk, another couple of the industry has been expressing their feelings for each other openly. Tara Sutaria put out an appreciation post for her boyfriend Aadar Jain on social media.

The couple has been in a relationship for over two years now, and the love seemed to be growing further. Though the actor only used an emoji, the feelings were surely on display as the latter responded in a heartwarming manner. Fans too were awestruck with the interaction.

Tara Sutaria showers love on Aadar Jain; latter has heartfelt reply

Tara dropped a photo of Aadar and in the caption, used the word 'my' along with a home emoji. The Qaidi Band star replied with the words 'you're mine' along with the same emoji as well as a heart emoji.

The social media PDA bowled their fans over, as reactions like 'couple goals', 'favourite couple' and more came up in the comments section.

This is not the first time that the 26-year-old actor had dropped a photo of Aadar Jain and expressed her love for him, along with the words 'my.' Previously, on his birthday on August 5, she had done so by calling him her 'light.' The year before, she had called him her 'favourite person.'

Apart from their love in front of netizens, the duo also does not shy away from posing publicly in front of the paparazzi unlike some of the other couples of the film industry. They had first done so during the Diwali celebrations in 2019, making their relationship official. Among the other highlights of the relationship for the fans has been the Student of the Year 2 actor appearing at Aadar's family parties and the duo letting their hair down at a vacation together.

Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain on professional front

The actor recently starred in the film Tadap, opposite Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty, who was making his debut with the venture. The film did decent business at the box office. Ek Villain Returns is among the other films in her kitty.

Aadar Jain last featured in the film, Hello Charlie.

(Image: Instagram/@tarasutaria)