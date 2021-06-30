Tara Sutaria Shows Her Face When She 'mentally' Plans Her Lunch Break Menu On Sets

Tara Sutaria took to her Instagram on Tuesday night and shared a throwback pic from her shooting days. The actor was dressed in a body-hugging black sequin dress as she looked towards the other end and smiled away to glory. Sharing the pic, Tara wrote, "My face when I mentally plan my lunch break menu on set." Akshay Tyagi, Tanya Ghavri, and many others dropped endearing comments. Fashion designer Manish Malhotra wrote, "I remb this shoot." Fans too rushed to drop awestruck and laughing emojis on the post.

Tara's face when she mentally plans her lunch break

Recently, Tara Sutaria shared a series of pics in an all-pink athleisure that garnered love from fans. The Marjaavaan actor donned a matching crop top and track pants and accessorised her look with white shoes. She wore minimal makeup and tied a neat hair bun. She announced her debut on an app and wrote that the beauty of movement is in how it makes people feel and that she’s always felt stronger, more confident and happier when she’s taking care of her mind and body.

On the work front

Tara Sutaria made her Bollywood debut with the film Student of the Year 2, alongside actors Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday. She was then roped in for Milap Zaveri's directorial, Marjaavaan. In it, she essayed the character of Zoya, alongside Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, and Rakul Preet Singh.

Tara and Sidharth Malhotra also teamed up for a song, Masakali 2.0 which has hit 46M views online. This song is sung by Tulsi Kumar and Sachet Tandon and the music is recreated by Tanishk Bagchi. The track Masakali from Delhi 6 was originally composed by AR Rahman, sung by Mohit Chauhan and lyrics were penned by Prasoon Joshi.

Tara will be next seen in the romantic action drama, Tadap. She will be seen sharing screen space with debutant Ahan Shetty. She also Ek Villain Returns, along with actors like John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, and Disha Patani. The film is scheduled to release on February 11, 2022. This year in March, the team kicked off its shoot.

IMAGE: TARA SUTARIA'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.