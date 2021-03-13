Tara Sutaria Sizzles In A Green Outfit From Her Photoshoot; See Photo

Actress Tara Sutaria might be new in the industry but she sure has garnered a lot of fans for her beauty and her stunning smile. Fans love Tara Sutaria's photos on her Instagram that she shares from photoshoots and film sets. She recently took to Instagram to share this hot picture of herself in an olive green outfit!

The actress has damp hair and a bronzy glow in her picture that pairs well with the sunlight falling on her face. Many users went gaga in the comments section!

Fans could not stop commenting hearts and heart-eye emoticons on the picture. Some even called her hot!

Among more of Tara Sutaria's photos and posts on Instagram, the actress also recently shared posters of her newest film, Tadap, with Suniel Shetty's son, Ahan Shetty. The film is directed by Milan Luthria and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film is said to the Hindi remake of the Telugu film RX 100 which was directed by Ajay Bhupati in 2018. The film is said to have faced issues during filming as the covid-19 pandemic set in and the filming was completed after the rules were relaxed. The posters look extremely good and fans everywhere are excited to see how this film will turn out. Take a look at the Tadap poster!

The film is all set to release in theatres in September 2021. This will be Ahan Shetty's debut film. This will be Tara's third film after Student of The Year 2 and Marjaavan. While Marjaavan was an action-romance flick starring Siddharth Malhotra, it did not do very well at the box office. Tadap could be another such film of the same genre but we will know more once the trailer of the film is out.

The actress will also be seen in Ek Villain Returns in 2022 and the shooting for this film has begun. The film will also feature John Abraham and Disha Patani in the leading roles. Take a look at this post from tara Sutaria's Instagram to see the picture she shared from the sets!

Tara Sutaria will also be starring in Heropanti 2 with Tiger Shroff. The earlier installment saw Kriti Sanon in the lead. The actress thanked Sajid Nadiadwala for the opportunity as well. This was announced on Tara Sutaria's Instagram in October 2020. Well, it looks like we'll be seeing Tara Sutaria in a lot at the movies soon!

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.