Tara Sutaria's B'day: Arjun Kapoor Wishes His 'biggest Fan'; Makes Hilarious Promise

As actor Tara Sutaria clocks her 26th birthday on Friday, November 19, many members of the film fraternity penned heartwarming wishes for the Marjaavan actor. After stunning the audiences with her performance in films like Student of The Year 2 and Marjaavaan, Tara is gearing up for the release of Mohit Suri's Ek Villain Returns, which also stars Arjun Kapoor in a pivotal role. Known to pen goofy birthday wishes for his friends in the industry, Arjun's Instagram post wishing Tara on her special day was nothing but hilarious.

Taking to his social media handle, the Bhoot Police actor uploaded a monochrome picture of the duo, wherein someone has captured them while clicking a selfie. He further called Tara his 'biggest fan' and made a special promise to her, which was all about their selfie sessions together.

Arjun Kapoor wishes Tara Sutaria on her 26th birthday

Taking to his Instagram handle on Friday, November 19, the actor uploaded the duo's picture, which seemed to have been taken from the sets of Ek Villain Returns. For the caption, he wrote," Happy Birthday to my biggest Fan @tarasutaria !!! Promise to give you all the selfies you want this year Villain...".Tara was quick enough to respond to this hilarious dedication and wrote," Omg worst caption alert. only ur laughing at it no one else is as usual!!! Take a look.

For the unversed, Tara shares her birthday with her twin sister Pia Sutaria, who uploaded a glimpse from their birthday celebrations. The siblings can be seen bursting into fits of laughter while cutting their birthday cakes. For the caption, she wrote," Happy 26 to my other half. love you to the moon Thank you @rahuljhangiani for the super special picture."

She was also wished by her rumoured boyfriend Aadar Jain, who uploaded a glimpse from one of their jet ski sessions and wrote, "Happy birthday my (heart emoji),".

On the work front, Tara is gearing up for the release of Tadap, which marks the acting debut of Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty. She also has Mohit Suri's Ek Villain Returns alongside Arjun, John Abraham as well as Disha Patani. Lastly, she will star alongside Tiger Shroff in Heropanti 2 ( sequel to 2014's release, Heropanti).

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @TARASUTARIA/ FACEBOOK/ @ARJUNKAPOOR)