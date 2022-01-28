Tara Sutaria's Latest 'Instagram Vs Reality' Post Gets 'love' From Beau Aadar Jain; See

Actress Tara Sutaria enjoys a massive fan following on her social media handle. Within a span of a few years, the actress has managed to impress the audience with her charm and to-the-point acting skills. She always keeps her fans updated on her social handle by giving a sneak peek into her life. Recently on Thursday, the Student of the Year 2 actress took to her Instagram handle and shared an ‘Instagram vs Reality’ picture, but what caught attention was Tara's goofy expressions. As soon as the picture surfaced online it left netizens in splits.

Tara Sutaria's 'Instagram vs Reality' post

Tara Sutaria shared two pictures in the post. The first picture featured Tara in a glamorous avatar, she donned a black one-sided shoulder top and opted for a wavy hair look. Talking about her make-up, Tara's cheeks were tinted pink with shimmery light pink lipstick. Her beautiful expressions in the picture made her look stunning and gorgeous. On the other hand, the second photo was exactly the opposite and it showed a goofy side of Tara. In the photo, Tara made weird expressions during one of her make-up sessions. Sharing the photo the Marjaavaan actress captioned the post as 'Instagram vs reality.' Fans reacted hilariously in the comments section. Her boyfriend Aadar Jain also liked the post.

Here take a look at Tara's post -

For the unversed, the Tadap actress recently fueled her relationship rumours when she shared a pic of her beau Aadar Jain on Instagram. She captioned it “home.” To which he replied, “You are mine” along with home and heart emoticons. The duo has made several public appearances ever since they made their relationship official.

Tara Sutaria's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, On the work front, Tara Sutaria will be next seen alongside Disha Patani, John Abraham, and Arjun Kapoor in Ek Villain Returns. The Mohit Suri directorial will witness a theatrical release on July 8, 2022. It is a sequel to Suri's 2014 hit Ek Villain, featuring Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh. She will also star alongside Tiger Shroff in Heropanti 2. The duo will reunite again after Student of the Year 2. The film is helmed by Ahmed Khan and is slated to release on 29 April 2022.

