Tara Sutaria's Most Memorable Appearances In Lehenga; See Pics

Tara Sutaria started her career with the movie Student of the Year 2. She was tremendously appreciated by the audiences as well as by the critics for her performance in the movie. She is also noted for her unique sense of style. Tara has donned some gorgeous collection of lehengas in which she has appeared in many photos. Here are some of her best looks in lehengas:

Also Read: Tara Sutaria: This Is The Marjaavaan Actor’s Beauty Advice For Her Fans

Neon Lehenga:

This is a beautiful neon lehenga that she had worn in her debut film. Her Neon lehenga from the song Mumbai Dilli Di Kudiyaan from the movie Student of the Year 2 was created by Manish Malhotra. Her skirt had the thigh-high slit. Take a look at this below image.

Also Read: Tara Sutaria: Three Times Tara Sutaria Aced The Girl-next-door Look

Diwali Night Lehenga:

She looked stunning on the night of Diwali. Her off-white coloured lehenga was alluring. She posted her picture on her social media handle on Instagram and captioned it as, 'Diwali Night'. The netted off-white dupatta completed her look.

Also Read: Birthday Girl Tara Sutaria And Ananya Panday Give Bollywood BFF Goals

Yellow Lehenga:

The Rabari style Yellow Lehenga at Punit Balana store suited her stem-thin figure. The skirt of the lehenga is embroidered with the generous use of mirrors. Tara Sutaria posted her picture wearing the yellow lehenga and captioned it by congratulating Punit Balana for his new store which he had opened at Kala Ghoda in Fort. The blouse on the lehenga also has the mirrors. The dupatta on the lehenga is twining with the colour of the lehenga.

White Lehenga:

The actress recently was seen in her movie Marjaavaan, which was released in November 2019. On the day of the trailer release, Tara chose to wear the White colour lehenga with very fewer accessories. She was looking stunning in her heart-shaped blouse and netted skirt of her white lehenga. She added a pair of hanging earrings and a white ring that completed her look.

Also Read: Tara Sutaria: Times When The Marjaavaan Actor Looked Ravishing In Gowns

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.