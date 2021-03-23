Tara Sutaria's Mother Is All Praise For Aadar Jain As 'Hello Charlie' Trailer Drops

Aadar Jain took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of the cast and crew of Hello Charlie. He shared the image on the occasion of the movie's trailer being dropped on March 23, 2021. Aadar wrote in the caption, "Gang's all here". The movie's trailer shows how Charlie, played by Aadarsh Jain, moves to Mumbai city to pursue his ambitions.

In the picture, Aadar Jain was seen hugging a gorilla suit as his co-stars, producers and director smiled in the background. Jackie Shroff too kneeled next to the gorilla suit with Aadar Jain. In the next picture, Aadar and Jackie posed next to each other while kneeling in front of the truck which is a prominent prop in the movie.

Aadar Jain chose to wear an all-black ensemble with a black jacket, a black tee and a pair of black pants. Jackie Shroff wore a denim on denim look with a denim shirt and a pair of denim pants. He finished his look with a pair of blue sunglasses. Actors Shlokka Pandit and Elnaaz Norouzi too were featured in the photo. Elnaaz wore a pink suit with a set of beige bralette and trousers with a hair styled into a high ponytail. Shlokka Pandit wore a metallic detailed dress.

Tara Sutaria's mother, Tina Sutaria showed her love for Tara Sutaria's boyfriend, Aadar Jain's new Instagram post in the comment section. She said that she was excited and couldn't wait to watch the whole movie. She added her congratulations to Aadar Jain for the new movie. Tara Sutaria too took to the comment section as she added a simple heart emoji.

Netizens reacted with their love for the picture in the comment section. They added heart emojis and hooted for Aadar Jain. Many even congratulated Aadar Jain for the new movie. Others said that they were proud of the actor. The picture received over 6,000 likes from fans.

Aadar Jain is the son of Manoj Jain and Reema Kapoor. He has one sibling Armaan Jain. His famous cousins include Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahani, Karisma Kapoor and others. Aadar Jain has previously appeared in the 2017 film Qaidi Band.

