Tara Sutaria’s Throwback Picture Will Take You Back To DDLJ Days | See Pic

With the current coronavirus pandemic that has hit us, people are forced to stay inside their homes. Bollywood actors have taken this time to interact with their fans and share many throwback pictures. The latest one to hop on the trail is Student Of The Year 2 actor Tara Sutaria.

Tara Sutaria shares a throwback picture

Tara Sutaria recently took to social media to share a picture from her memories. The picture had the actor standing in between a garden of sunflowers. The stunning pictures of the beautiful yellow flowers spread as far as the eyes can go were dreamy.

Tara Sutaria also mentioned in the caption that this was her location for the shoot of one of the advertisement campaigns that she was a part of. She captioned the picture as, “Throwback to a sunny afternoon shoot”. While Tara Sutaria is facing backward in the picture, fans can also get a view of her luscious hair.

Check out Tara Sutaria’s post here:

Well, there is no question of which movie this picture reminds us of. No doubt, Tara Sutaria’s picture transports us back to the good, old Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge days. The film one of the first films to have popularised the yellow mustard fields. Since then, such a scene has no doubt been a part of every Bollywood fan’s dream.

On the work front, Tara Sutaria was last seen in Milap Zaveri’s Marjaavaan. The film also starred Sidharth Malhotra opposite her. The duo also starred together in the music video recreating the song Masakali from the film Delhi 6. Tara Sutaria and Sidharth Malhotra’s chemistry in the song was undeniable and loved by fans.

