Tara Sutaria's Throwback To 'summer Nights' Is All About Short Hair And Stripes; See Pic

Tara Sutaria recently shared a throwback photo from when she had short hair. The actress, who loves sharing throwbacks, looked absolutely stunning. See below—

Tara Sutaria

Indian actress Tara Sutaria recently shared a throwback photo on her Instagram handle featuring herself and a close friend. In her latest post, the actress reminisces about the days when she had "short hair". She can be seen posing and smiling for the camera with one of her friends, presumably at a party.

Sutaria looks absolutely stunning in a black-and-white zebra-striped crop top paired with what looks like black bottoms. Tara also has shorter hair in the picture and complemented her look with bronze coloured earrings. Tara shared the post saying, "Throwback to summer nights, sisterhood, short hair and stripes" along with an array of emojis. Take a look at Tara Sutaria's latest Instagram post below -

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria)

A sneak peak in Tara Sutaria's photos

Speaking of stunning pictures of Tara Sutaria, the actress recently posed for designer Ritu Kumar. Tara could be seen wearing a red embroidered lehenga set which featured zari handwork and golden thread work embroidery. The SOTY2 actress paired it with a red blouse with ruffled up sleeves and a brown detailed border with golden embroidery on it. She paired this with a matching red embroidered dupatta.

She further accessorised her outfit with a golden bracelet, a ring and a pair of heavy silver earrings. The actress decided to go authentic traditional as she could be seen wearing a 'gajra' in her hair. For her make-up Tara sported kohl eyes, bronzer, blushed up cheeks and nude lips with her hair pulled back in a sleeky bun. 

Tara Sutaria's movies & upcoming projects 

Tara Sutaria, who made her Bollywood debut in the teen romantic drama film Student of the Year 2 alongside actors Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday, is set to appear in a number of upcoming films. Tara will next be seen in the romantic action drama film, Tadap, along with Ahan Shetty. The film is scheduled to release on September 24, 2021.

The actor will also reunite with her SOTY 2 co-star Tiger Shroff, for Heropanti 2. The film is slated to release on December 3, 2021. Tara will also be seen in the upcoming action thriller film and the spiritual sequel, Ek Villain Returns, along with actors like John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, and Disha Patani. The film is scheduled to release on February 11, 2022. 

