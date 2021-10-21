'Targeted For Doing Duty': Sameer Wankhede Answers Nawab Malik's Charges With NCB Facts

'We've registered 106 cases till October, arrested 223 people, busted around 12 hard-core gangs,' NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede said in an exclusive interview with Republic Media Media refuting Nawab Malik's claims of only targeting Bollywood actors. The NCB officer said that he is being personally targeted for leading the drug cleanup.

"We have done 106 cases up to October, we've busted around 12 hardcore gangs, we're cleaning the state. Is it a crime to clean the state that I'm receiving such dirty allegations? My family is being attacked," Wankhede said.

Wankhede alleged that he is being personally targeted 'because the honourable minister's relative has been taken to court'. Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik's son-in-law Sameer Khan was accused of selling, procuring, purchase and transporting 194 kg of ganja and six CBD sprays and finance illicit trafficking. He was granted bail by NDPS court last week, and the NCB, in its rebuttals to the Maharashtra Minister's allegations, has alleged that an element of this is involved in Nawab Malik's grouse with the agency's Zonal Director.

"For past 10-15 days my dead mother has been attacked, my father and sister has been abused. He is an honourable minister (Nawab Malik). I respect him a lot but that does not mean I will take a lie. I have never gone to Dubai after being in service. I have been to Maldives with my family after taking all permission. I have paid from my own salary. have I done a crime?," Wankhede asked.

Earlier, Nawab Malik had accused the NCP Zonal Director of extortion and targeted his family members. In a video message, the NCP leader alleged deeper links between Wankhede and Bollywood. He alleged that during the COVID Pandemic, when most of the celebrities were in Maldives, Wankhere's family was also present there. He also questioned if the NCB officer was in Dubai.

To Malik's 'Bollywood being targeted for extortion' claim, Sameer Wankhede put out numbers. He said that more than 200 people have been arrested this year and only 1-2 celebrities. "Out of 227 people we've arrested so far this year, hardly 2-3 are known, rest are all hardcore peddlers; How can it be claimed that NCB is targeting people?" he asked.

Meanwhile, Sameer Wankhede said that he will serve a legal notice to Nawab Malik for levelling fake allegations against him. The Maharashtra minister has locked horns with NCB since Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested by an anti-drug agency in Cordelia cruise drug last month.