'Targeted Mockery': Vivek Agnihotri On TMC MP's 'Shivling' Tweet Amid Gyanvapi Row

As debates escalate over the reported discovery of a Shivling from inside the Gyanvapi mosque premises, with one side claiming the structure to be a fountain, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has weighed in his opinion calling a recent Tweet by a Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP a "mockery of Shivling".

The videographic survey of the Gyanvapi Mosque complex concluded on Monday, May 16, during which, according to claims made by the Hindu side, a Shivling has been discovered in the Wuzukhana (Ablution pond). Following the claims, the court subsequently ordered the sealing of the spot where the Shivling was found.

Now, amid the raging debates, TMC MP Mahua Moitra shared a picture of the Bhabha Atomic Research Center, comparing the structure to a Shivling.

"Hope the Bhabha Atomic Research Center is not next on the digging list," the TMC leader wrote.

'Mockery of Shivling': Vivek Agnihotri

Reacting to the TMC leader's post, Agnihotri, called it a "mockery of Shivling." Expressing his discontentment, The Kashmir Files director wrote, "I don’t think ever in the history there has been such mass humiliation & targeted mockery of Shivling & Hindu faith as seen in last few days. Sadly, it’s done by the educated people whose ancestors were given shelter in the home of Shiva. Good time to test the theory of Karma. (sic)"

Findings of the Gyanvapi survey

In a major development in the Gyanvapi Mosque dispute, traces of Hindu temples have been discovered near two walls of the mosque, according to the survey report submitted to the Varanasi court. The two-page survey report filed by suspended court commissioner Ajay Mishra states that debris from the Shringar Gauri temple was found near the north and west walls of the mosque.

As mentioned in the survey report now accessed by Republic TV, the following proofs were found during the videography survey conducted at the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi:

Remains of four Hindu idols covered in red colour were found on the western wall of the mosque

A place to light lamps was found next to the idols on the walls

Lotus and snake (sheshnaag)-like shapes as well as inscriptions of Hindu motifs were seen on walls

