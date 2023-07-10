Tarla Actress Huma Qureshi Reveals Why She Wants To Become The 'cool Delhi Kid' Again

Ten years and over 20 movies later, actor Huma Qureshi says she still wants to be that “cool Delhi kid”, who enjoyed doing theatre and hoped to play interesting roles in films. Her latest acting effort is “Tarla”, a film on the life of the renowned food author and cooking show host.

Huma said she portrays a “multidimensional inspirational woman”, in the film, currently streaming on ZEE5. “I like to do films that I would like to watch. I don’t like to repeat myself. I’m constantly looking for the next cool thing I can do. I’m just trying to maintain that innocence from my college theatre days and be that cool Delhi kid who loved doing theatre,” the 36-year-old actor told PTI in an interview here.

“Tarla” is directed by debutant filmmaker Piyush Gupta. The film features Huma as Tarlal Dalal alongside Sharib Hashmi, who essays the role of Tarla’s husband Nalin Dalal. Equating Tarla Dalal with Julia Child, renowned American cook show host of the 1960s, Huma said she was intrigued by the woman at the centre of the story.

“This is India’s Julia Child story. We all know her and have grown up watching her cook on television. The first time my mom made a pizza or pasta or Chinese (food)… “All came from Tarla’s multiple cookbooks. I was intrigued to bring this story to life because I’m interested in playing multidimensional living, breathing women who inspire, and she really is an icon,” she added.

The Delhi-born actor, who hails from a business family and made her cinema debut with Anurag Kashyap’s 2012 movie “Gangs of Wasseypur”, said “Tarla” is essentially about finding one’s dreams. “It’s not food porn… It’s wholesome like our mother’s cooking,” she added.

The “Maharani” star recalled how she ended up pursuing a career in movies. “I was doing theatre and suddenly, I started getting calls for auditions from Mumbai. I was just a kid. So, I thought maybe there is something… I think that was a turning point in my life, when I told my family that I want to give acting a shot,” she said.

Tarla Dalal, known for hosting popular cookery TV shows such as “The Tarla Dalal Show” and “Cook It Up With Tarla Dalal”, penned more than 100 cookbooks and was awarded the Padma Shri in 2007. She passed away in 2013 at the age of 77. “Tarla”, the film, has been conceived as an endearing relationship drama with subtle messaging, added Huma.

“It is Tarla’s story and her journey… But, it is also a husband-wife story… It shows how one needs a strong support system and family to realise one’s potential. It’s about a bunch of many such things. All of us were trying to authentically recreate these people and organically put in an important thought.” The biggest challenge, Huma said, was to maintain the innocence that was inherent to Tarla Dalal’s personality.

“The most difficult emotion or zone I find personally is to be innocent or show wonder. We are so wise and aware of courtesy on the Internet that at times it becomes difficult to be innocent. “Hope I’ve managed to crack it. I’ve tried to capture the innocence, warmth, empathy, and wholesomeness that Tarla Dalal stood for,” she said. Huma’s upcoming projects include “Pooja Meri Jaan”, a film also starring Mrunal Thakur, and “Maharani” season three.