Tarun Tahiliani Outfits That Had Bollywood Actors Looking Beautiful

Tarun Tahiliani is a renowned Indian fashion designer. Tarun Tahiliani with his wife Sailaja 'Sal' Tahiliani co-founded Ensemble, India’s first multi-designer boutique in 1987. And after that, the next was Tahiliani Design studio in 1990. The designer is an expert in combining traditional aesthetics with modern design at its best.

Some popular Bollywood actors wearing Tarun Tahiliani outfits look so traditional and undoubtedly beautiful, yet so modern at the same time. Here are some Tarun Tahiliani designed attires adorned by Bollywood actors.

Here are some Bollywood actors who rocked in Tarun Tahiliani’s outfits

Rakul Preet is wearing a cream colour or off-white lehenga with gotta pati work. She is wearing a blue blouse and dupatta. The Bollywood diva rocked the outfit for a wedding. She looks gorgeous in the Tarun Tahilaini's outfit.

Shraddha Kapoor is flaunting her traditional look in Tarun Tahiliani's sharara dress which is grey in colour. She accessorised the attire with round Zhumka earrings.

Kareena Kapoor is wearing a one-sided shoulder draped pink colour gown. She looks beautiful and stunning in this outfit. Bebo wore her outfit of the Tarun Tahiliani Collection for the September issue of a popular magazine.

Kangana Ranaut wore a tube-style, black embroidered blouse on a golden coloured saree with a pendant set. The actor is looking beautiful and elegant in this Tarun Tahiliani's attire.

Janhvi Kapoor is wearing a cream colour saree with multi-coloured embroidered border on the saree. She is looking glamorous in this Tarun Tahiliani's outfit.

