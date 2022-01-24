Taslima Nasreen Clarifies On Her Surrogacy Posts, Says 'nothing To Do With Priyanka-Nick'

Star couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have beautifully embraced parenthood after they announced welcoming a baby via surrogacy on Friday, January 21. The couple announced the news through a joint statement on Instagram. Author Taslima Nasreen tweeted a statement against surrogacy after which she was being trolled for her opinion. Now, she has clarified that her words don't have to do anything with Priyanka and Nick.

Taking to her Twitter handle, two days before, Taslima had marked a controversial statement, which read, "How do those mothers feel when they get their readymade babies through surrogacy? Do they have the same feelings for the babies as the mothers who give birth to the babies?" Another tweet by her read, "Surrogacy is possible because there are poor women." She further added, "Rich people always want the existence of poverty in the society for their own interests. If you badly need to raise a child, adopt a homeless one. Children must inherit your traits - it is just a selfish narcissistic ego."

This tweet received a lot of criticism from Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's fans. A fan commented, "It was insensitive to use term readymade..if you are a woman, you won't", another fan wrote, "So parents who adopt don't have any feelings for the baby? So insensitive really". Some Twitter users noted, "One can experience connection even by adoption, a child is a child. In case of surrogacy, it's your own DNA", "Babies by birth/ surrogacy/ adoption only responds How much a Mother loves & care about the baby. The term Readymade is suitable for Garments & Clothing not for Babies, it's not a Product available online."

Continuing to be against the process of surrogacy, the author wrote in one of her tweets, "I won't accept surrogacy until rich women become a surrogate mom. I won't accept burqa until men wear it out of love. I won't accept prostitution until male prostitution are built & men wait for female customers. Otherwise surrogacy, burqa, prostitution r just exploitation of women& poor."

Taslima Nasreen gives clarification on her statement on 'surrogacy'

After the fans criticized the author for her remarks, Taslima Nasreen clarified it and said, "My surrogacy tweets are about my different opinions on surrogacy. Nothing to do with Priyanka-Nick. I love the couple." She added in one of her tweets, "Many support surrogacy as 'individual choice', but do not support any 'individual opinion' if that opinion is critical of surrogacy. Some intolerant folks went further to ban my Twitter handle. Actually, they do not support anything 'individual', they support collective arrogance."

The author continued, "Body should not be for sale or rent. We sell our labour-power. But we must not allow invasion, adding, "Ppl are abusing me for my comments on surrogacy. They claim it's my stone-age idea to not rent wombs for making babies. I suggest adopting homeless children and not exploiting/invading poor women's bodies. Actually, it's a stone-age idea by any means to reproduce babies for following traits."

Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra/taslima_nasreen1