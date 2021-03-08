'Taste And Smell Are Still Lost': Ranvir Shorey's Reply To Fan On Being Asked About Health

Actor Ranvir Shorey, who was diagnosed with coronavirus a couple of weeks back, shared an update on being asked about his health post recovering from the virus. Ranvir, who is quarantined at home and is recovering from COVID-19 after he was tested negative for the second time, replied to a fan who asked him about post-COVID symptoms, the actor wrote that he has lost sense of "taste and smell".

Ranvir Shorey shares COVID update

The fan wrote, "@RanvirShorey. How are you feeling today Bro?! I hope tastebuds have started functioning normally?" The actor wrote, "Sadly, no, not yet. Taste and smell are still lost. Thanks for asking." The Sonchiriya actor earlier took to Twitter and shared a post while explaining how it was his sheer "luck" that at the "cusp of a COVID vaccination being available" he contracted the deadly virus. The vaccination drive in the country started on March 1 to give the first dose of the vaccines to people above 60 years and those aged 45 and above with co-morbidities, the 48-year-old actor explained that he will have to wait for three more months to gets his first dose. Worrying over the same, he wrote, "It's just my luck that at the cusp of a #COVIDVaccination being available, I contracted #COVID19. Now I have to wait for 3 months before getting my shot.."

Read: Ranvir Shorey Tests Negative For COVID-19, Thanks Fans For Good Wishes

Read: Ranvir Shorey, Who Was Recently Diagnosed With COVID-19, Reveals What Is 'killing' Him

@RanvirShorey How are you feeling to today Bro?! I hope tastebuds have started functioning normally? — Deepak (@dsgurnani) March 7, 2021

The actor on February 25 had informed fans about testing negative for COVID-19. "Happy to say I have tested negative for Covid after a week of quarantining and treatment. Thank you all for the good wishes," (sic) Shorey tweeted. The actor had a packed 2020, featuring in films like Angrezi Medium, Lootcase and series such as PariWar and High. Shorey currently stars in the second season of the Eros Now comedy-drama Metro Park, which started streaming in January. He will next be seen in Mumbaikar, Santosh Sivan's next feature film.

Read: Ranvir Shorey's Hilarious Take On Baghpat Clash, Says 'It’s The New Chaat, Kutai Capital'

Read: Ranvir Shorey Gets Anxious About Not Getting COVID Jab, Says 'I Have To Wait For 3 Months'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.