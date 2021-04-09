Taylor Swift's Fearless (Taylor's Version) To Priyanka Chopra's BTS Pic: Read Latest News

Several events took place today in the entertainment industry. From Taylor Swift releasing the re-recorded version of her album Fearless to Priyanka Chopra Jonas sharing a BTS picture from the set of Citadel, many events made headlines on April 9, 2021. Read further ahead to see this entertainment news recap for the day.

Taylor Swift's Fearless - Taylor's version released

Taylor Swift has re-released her 2008 album Fearless. The new album includes the original 13 songs, six additional tracks from the album's Platinum Edition and Valentine's Day single Today Was A Fairytale. The new version of the album also includes the remix of her hit song Love Story (Taylor's version) by Swedish singer-producer Elvira.

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's wedding pics with a twist

Rahul Vaidya took to her Instagram to share a photo of him and his girlfriend Disha dressed in a wedding ensemble. Disha is wearing a pink lehenga and Rahul is wearing an off white sherwani. Rahul wrote in the caption of the post, "#newbeginnings #madhanya". The picture was clicked for their upcoming music video.

Movie-goers create ruckus after Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab stops due to technical glitch

Movie-goers created a ruckus at the theatre after Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab stopped screening due to a technical glitch. The destruction of the theatre took place in Telangana. The video also shows that people are not wearing masks and are vandalising the theatre's property. Some people in the video are seen pulling down the curtains as well.

Shefali Shah joins Ayushmann Khuarrana's Doctor G cast

Shefali Shah has gotten aboard Ayushmann Khurrana's film Doctor G film. Junglee Pictures' Instagram handle shared the news with netizens. Shefali is going to essay the character of Dr Nandidni in the film. Anubhuti Kashyap is the director of this movie.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares BTS picture from Citadel

Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to her Instagram to share a BTS picture from her time on the set of her upcoming project Citadel. She is seen getting her makeup done with the help of her team. She captioned the post by writing, "I always find my light".

Image courtesy- @taylorswift and @priyankachopra Instagram