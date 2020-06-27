This Day That Year: Big B Shares Before-after Pics Of Shweta & Other Events That Made News

Numerous events have made headlines in the last couple of years on this day. From Amitabh Bachchan sharing before-and-after pictures of Shweta Bachchan Nanda to Mouni Roy's snaps in a monochrome swimsuit making rounds on social media, here is a compilation of some of the events which happened in the past on this day. Read on:

Amitabh Bachchan shares before-and-after pictures

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan posted a series of endearing photos of his daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda and fans could not keep calm. The actor took to Instagram and shared before-and-after pictures in which he is visible sharing the frame with her.

In the first throwback snap, a young Amitabh Bachchan is pampering his daughter, who is a toddler. The monochrome picture features the father preparing her for a bath. In the other photo, he is rejoicing a laugh in a candid moment with Shweta Bachchan Nanda. Amitabh Bachchan wrote an emotional caption with the picture. It read, “एक दिन ऐसी थी, और पता ही नहीं चला कब … ऐसी हो गयी!”

Mouni Roy's snaps in a monochrome swimsuit

Bollywood actor Mouni Roy took to social media and shared a stunning photo of herself on her official Instagram profile. It features the actor flaunting her curves in a monochrome swimsuit. She is visible rejoicing summer by the poolside. Mouni Roy opted for a minimal makeup look and is posing with her hands holding drenched hair. In the caption accompanying her post, the actor wrote, "It’s a smile, it’s a kiss, it’s a sip of wine, it’s summertime". Check out her photo on Instagram.

Karwaan trailer out

Karwaan was one of the most anticipated movies to release in 2018. Starring Irrfan Khan, Dulquer Salman, and Mithila Palkar, the film is directed by Akarsh Khurana. It is a travel story that revolves around three different people with very unique personalities, who get together on a bizarre journey.

On this day, the makers of Karwaan dropped its trailer. So, Mithila Palkar announced the news on her official Twitter account. She wrote, “You never know what life has in store for you! Get onto this journey of a lifetime with us! http://bit.ly/Karwaan-Trailer #KarwaanTrailerOutNow!”

Dhadak's Zingaat music video releases

Dhadak song Zingaat featuring Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter released on June 27, 2018. It is the Hindi version of the peppy song from the Marathi blockbuster Sairat. Amitabh Bhattacharya penned the lyrics of the track. According to reports, the lyricist revealed that it was not an easy task and considered it a challenge. However, he said he was happy that it turned out well. Check out Zingaat music video.

