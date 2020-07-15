This Day That Year: Priyanka Steps Out In Style With Her Pet & Other Events That Made News

Numerous events have made headlines in the last couple of years on this day. From Priyanka Chopra Jonas stepping out with her pet dog to Katrina Kaif sharing her birthday plans, here is a compilation of some of the events which happened in the past on this day. Read on:

Priyanka Chopra Jonas stepped out with her pet dog

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas stepped out to take her pet for a stroll. She donned a white cropped top and teamed it with a pair of drawstring grey pants. The actor also accessorized cat-eye shades and gave out cool vibes in her breezy outfit. Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to her official Instagram account and shared the picture.

In the caption accompanying her social media post, the actor wrote, “me and my girlfriend”. It garnered more than 11.6 lakh likes and numerous comments from her fans and followers on the platform. Most of them dropped red heart emoticons as an appreciation for her look in the post.

Mira Kapoor shared stories of her anniversary date night

Mira Kapoor, the wife of actor Shahid Kapoor, is quite active on social media. On this day, she took to Instagram and shared glimpses of her romantic anniversary date night. She posted stories featuring a room decorated with red roses and candles. Kapoor captioned one of them by writing, “TB to the anniversary date night”. Mira Kapoor also added a story to her Instagram highlights. Check it out:

Source: Mira Kapoor's Instagram

Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff starrer got a title

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan starred alongside Tiger Shroff in the action thriller War. The makers of the Siddharth Anand-directorial had reportedly wrapped the project earlier. However, the post-production took a lot of time. On this day, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s movie got its title.

As per reports, the makers wanted to call the film Fighter or Dhoom 4. The film features the duo pitting against each other. It is loaded with action sequences and has a suspenseful climax.

Katrina Kaif celebrated her 35th birthday in NY

Two years ago, Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif was busy with numerous projects during this time. However, the actor took a much-needed break to celebrate her 35th birthday. She did not throw a star-studded bash on that occasion. The actor went to New York and shared a photo with Baar Baar Dekho director Nitya Mehra on her official Instagram account.

Moreover, in an interview with a news portal, Katrina Kaif revealed that birthdays for her were about having a good time with loved ones. Check out her post:

Source: Katrina Kaif's Instagram

