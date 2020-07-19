This Day That Year: Salman Khan Recreates The Bean Bag Moment With Arpita Khan’s Son Ahil

Numerous events have made headlines in the last couple of years on this day. From Salman Khan recreating bean bag moment to Taimur Ali Khan holding hands with Inaaya, here is a compilation of some of the events which happened in the past on this day. Read on:

Salman Khan recreates the bean bag moment

Bollywood actor Salman Khan shares fun photos and videos on his official Instagram account. On this day, the actor treated his fans with a glimpse of his playtime with Sohail Khan and the children. In one of his social media videos, Salman Khan is visible spending a gala time with them. It features him playing with the bean bags. As one of them jumps on it, the other goes away flying. Salman Khan made this video again with Arpita Khan’s son Ahil. Check out the video:

Taimur Ali Khan's photo with Inaaya

Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan shares a great bond with Kunal Kemmu’s daughter Inaaya. The stars share photos of the duo on various occasion. On this day, Kunal Kemmu posted a photo of Inaaya and Taimur Ali Khan on his official Instagram account. It showcased the brother and sister holding hands. The capture features Inaaya and Taimur Ali Khan from behind. Check out Kunal Kemmu’s social media post:

Source: Kunal Kemmu's Instagram

Kangana Ranaut's look in a pink suit

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut knows how to sway fans with her sartorial choices. Two years ago, she donned a blush pink cotton kurta in a public appearance. The actor paired it with salmon palazzo pants and sported a matching dupatta. Kangana Ranaut opted for minimal makeup look and let her curly hair loose to complete the look. She shelled out perfect summer goals in traditional attire. Check out her photo on social media:

Diljit Dosanjh and Soorma team applaud Jhajjar Police

Two years ago, Diljit Dosanjh and Soorma team appreciated Jhajjar Police’s initiative for making Dubaldhan village’s kids watch the movie Soorma at a cinema hall. As per reports, producer Chitrangada Sen got overwhelmed after checking IPS officer Pankaj Nain’s tweet. It states that the police team took a few poor students along with them to watch Soorma in a theatre. Chitrangada Sen responded to the post and said that it was the best review for her movie. The producer also thanked Jhajjar police for their initiative.

