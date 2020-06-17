This Day That Year: Salman's Post On His Nephew B'day & Other News That Made Headlines

Numerous events have made headlines in the last couple of years on this day. From Salman Khan's birthday wish for nephew Yohan, and Akshay Kumar's Father's Day post on social media here is a compilation of some of the events which happened in the past on this day. Read on:

Salman Khan's birthday wish

Bollywood actor Salman Khan took to Instagram and wished his nephew on the occasion of his birthday. He shared an action-packed post for Sohail Khan’s son. He threw a grand birthday party for Yohan and invited all the famous Bollywood personalities.

Various stars including Arbaaz Khan, Amrita Arora, Helen, Arpita Khan, Daisy Shah, and Chunky Panday, attended Yohan’s birthday party. Salman Khan shared a fun-filled video featuring Sohail Khan, himself and Yohan. In the caption accompanying his social media post, the actor wrote, “Happy bday Yohan... dad’s got ur back and I got ur front .... but don’t fly too high”.

Akshay Kumar's Father's Day post

Akshay Kumar was in a crisis on Father’s day, two years ago. The actor shared a photo of his daughter Nitara looking keenly at a unicorn installation. In the caption accompanying the post, Kumar wrote a conversation between him and his daughter. It read, “Help!! ‪It's #FathersDay and the little one asks, "Dad, can I have a pet?" ‪My fatherly love taking over, "Of course Beta, what would you like?" ‪She, "Dad, can you get me a Unicorn with wings😍 ?" ‪Any suggestions 😬? ‪#DaddysLilGirl 💖” Check out Akshay Kumar’s post on Father’s Day.

Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju post

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor marked his debut on Twitter on father’s day. He took to the microblogging platform and shared throwback photos with his father, Rishi Kapoor. Besides, Fox Stars Hindi shared a photo of Ranbir Kapoor with his on-screen father in Sanju, that is with Paresh Rawal. Rishi Kapoor also re-shared the same post with a different caption. Take a look.

Sanju is a father-son story for all ages. Presenting the #JaaduKiJhappi on occasion of Father's Day: Don't forget to tune in when Ranbir goes LIVE on our handle at 12PM.#Sanju @RajkumarHirani @VVCFilms #RajkumarHiraniFilms pic.twitter.com/oCFCBENLpj — Fox Star Hindi (@foxstarhindi) June 17, 2018

Also read: Kareena Kapoor Movies That Could Not See The Light Of The Day; From 'Shuddhi' To 'Lajjo'

Also read: Hrithik Roshan's 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', Other Movies All About Friendship

Neil Nitin Mukesh's emotional post

Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh penned down an emotional note and posted it on his official Instagram account. He shared a post with Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor on the release of Saaho’s teaser. Filled with actions, thrills and suspense, the makers of the movie wrapped up the final slot of shooting. So, the entire team got emotional after a two-year journey came to an end.

Neil Nitin Mukesh wrote, “It's been two years since this beautiful journey started. Feel extremely proud and emotional to have wrapped my portion of my upcoming film SAAHO. You all have been teased by the genius of @actorprabhas @shraddhakapoor, my brother @sujeethsign, R Madhi sir, Sabu Cyril sir, Seekar Prasad sir, Bhaskar sir. Here is thanking @uvcreationsofficial for being such an amazing production house. Pramod Ji, Vamsi sir, thank you. Shyam, Disha, Arun, Sejal, Lokesh, Kumresh, Pratik, Ashwin. you made each day memorable. @its_bhushankumar Ji thank you for your trust in us. See you at the movies guys. @officialsaahomovie @tseries.official”. Check out the actor’s Instagram post.

Also read: Sushmita Sen Reveals Beau Rohman Shawl Hid That He Was 15 Years Younger To Her

Also read: Sushmita Sen Introduces 'Aarya's Cubs' On Instagram With A Selfie

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.