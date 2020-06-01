This Day That Year: Sanjay Dutt Remembered His Mother & Other Events That Made The News

Numerous events have made headlines in the last couple of years on this day. From Shashanka Ghosh’s Veere Di Wedding garnering opening to mostly positive reviews; an activist filing PIL for changing Salman Khan’s Bharat’s title; to Sanjay Dutt remembering his mother on her birth anniversary, here is a compilation of some of the events which happened in the past on this day. Read on:

Sanjay Dutt's wish for his mother

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt remembered his mother Nargis Dutt on the birth anniversary of the late actor. He took to social media and shared a monochrome childhood picture of his mother and one of the sisters. In the monochrome photo, Sanjay Dutt is carrying his sibling on his back while Nargis is playing with them.

The late actor has donned a lined Kurta and can be seen holding her daughter on Sanjay Dutt’s back in the Instagram photo. In the caption accompanying the post, the actor mentioned how memories never fade. Moreover, he wished his mother on the occasion of her birthday. Nargis Dutt was revived on the big screen in Sanju, where Manisha Koirala essays the former. Furthermore, it features Ranbir Kapoor as the titular character.

Veere Di Wedding opened to a good response

Veere Di Wedding hit the theatres on this day a couple of years ago. Helmed by Shashanka Ghosh, it stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar, and Shikha Talsania as best friends, who attend a wedding together. The buddy comedy flick opened to mixed reviews from the critics and emerged out a huge commercial success.

Veere Di Wedding revolves around four childhood best friends Kalindi Avni Sakshi and Meera, who reunite after learning about Kalindi’s wedding news with Rishabh. Before the ceremony takes place, Sakshi plans a getaway for her friend’s bachelorette and they all rediscover themselves. Take a look at its trailer.

PIL filed against Salman Khan's Bharat

The previous year, Public Interest Litigation was filed in the Delhi High Court asking change of Salman Khan’s then-upcoming movie's title, Bharat. Reportedly, activist Vipin Tyagi filed a plea who said that Bharat cannot be used for commercial purposes. He requested the Delhi High Court to direct the makers of the film to change their project’s title.

According to Tyagi, it was a violation of Section 3 of Emblems and Names Act which prohibits the use of name Bharat for any trade, business, and profession. Moreover, he wanted a change in the dialogue where the leading character was compared to the country. Bharat movie is an official adaptation of the Korean flick An Ode To My Father. The activist also watched the trailer and concluded that Bharat was a typical entertainer and did not need to name the movie after the nation.

