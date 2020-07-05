This Day That Year: Sushant Singh Rajput's First Look In 'Sonchiriya' Revealed By Makers

Numerous events have made headlines in the last couple of years on this day. From the makers revealing the first look of Sushant Singh Rajput's Sonchiriya to Nick Jonas sharing a throwback photo with Priyanka Chopra Jonas, here is a compilation of some of the events which happened in the past on this day. Read on:

Sushant Singh Rajput in Sonchiriya poster

The first poster of Sonchiriya starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Manoj Bajpayee came out on this day in 2018. It features leading actors who have dressed up as dacoits and are standing with their gang. On the poster, there is a text in Devnagari that reads, "Bairi beimaan, baaghi saavdhan!".

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and unveiled the movie poster. In the caption accompanying his Twitter post, he wrote, “Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar, Manoj Bajpayee, Ranveer Shorey and Ashutosh Rana... First look poster of #Sonchiriya... Produced by Ronnie Screwvala... Directed by Abhishek Chaubey... 8 Feb 2019 release”. Check out the movie poster:

Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar, Manoj Bajpayee, Ranveer Shorey and Ashutosh Rana... First look poster of #Sonchiriya... Produced by Ronnie Screwvala... Directed by Abhishek Chaubey... 8 Feb 2019 release. pic.twitter.com/1dvZzFpf0P — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 4, 2018

Nick Jonas shares a throwback photo

Nick Jonas shared a throwback photo with his family members and Priyanka Chopra Jonas on the 4th of July. They all are visible having a fun time in the old snap. In the caption accompanying his photo, Nick Jonas wrote, “Last year at our 4th of July bbq. Hope everyone is having a great day. #family”. The picture garnered over 11, 89,000 likes, and more than 1600 comments. Check out the throwback post:

Malaika Arora makes Arjun Kapoor look good

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor spent time with his lady love Malaika Arora vacationing in the Maldives and New York. During this time the previous year, the duo made hearts melt with their photos from these destinations. Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram and dropped numerous snaps from different locations. In one of them, the actor described his holiday with a throwback snap. In the caption accompanying his social media post, he wrote, "It has been a surreal holiday. Thank you, New York, till we meet again (& we shall)... #newyorklife #vacayvibes #streetart”. Later on, Malaika Arora commented on the picture saying, “I make you look good." Check out his photo:

Naino Ne Bandhi first look

After the release of the much-awaited Gold trailer, the makers were preparing to drop the first romantic number from the Akshay Kumar starrer. It features him romancing his on-screen lady love, Mouni Roy. So, on this day, the latter took to her official Instagram account and shared a still from the song Naino Ne Bandhi. The adorable photo showcases Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy oozing romance. The movie features Kumar playing the role of Tapan Das in the backdrop of the colonial rule. Check out Mouni Roy’s photo.

