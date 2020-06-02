This Day That Year: Katrina's Sleepless Nights Before Release Of 'Bharat' & Other Events

Numerous events have made headlines in the last couple of years on this day. From Katrina Kaif having sleepless nights before the release of Bharat; Sonam Kapoor’s Veere Di Wedding getting a winning start; to Ilayaraja celebrating his 75th birthday, here is a compilation of some of the events which happened in the past on this day. Read on:

Did Sonam Kapoor take a jibe at Katrina Kaif?

In a chat show, Katrina Kaif was asked to name a celebrity who went OTT. The actor took Janhvi Kapoor’s name and expressed her concern about the latter’s very short gym shorts that she wore. Kaif revealed that they work out in the same gym. Moreover, the actor said that she worried about Janhvi Kapoor sometimes.

However, this did not go well with the Dhadak actor’s elder sister Sonam Kapoor. She took to social media and shared a cryptic post. Sonam Kapoor posted a picture of Janhvi Kapoor’s gym look and mentioned that her baby sister also wore regular clothes and rocked them. In the photo, Janhvi Kapoor was visible in a white top paired with denim shorts. However, Sonam Kapoor clarified by tweeting that she was not defending her sister.

Guys I wasn’t defending janhvi over something my very dear friend Katrina might have innocently said. It’s an inside joke with my sister on her gym looks that get papped. Pls don’t create drama mediawallas. https://t.co/CJaWToFNzb — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) June 2, 2019

Katrina Kaif's sleepless nights before Bharat's release

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif revealed about having sleepless nights before the release of period drama flick Bharat, as per reports. Additionally, the actor described how excited she was and could not wait to see the audience’s reaction to it. Moreover, Kaif was happy with the way Bharat had turned out.

Talking about her box office expectations from the film, the actor called it hard to predict and expected the love and support of the audience. Bharat also features Salman Khan, Tabu, Disha Patani, and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles.

Veere Di Wedding's winning start

Two years ago, one of the highly anticipated Bollywood flicks Veere Di Wedding hit the theatres. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the buddy drama movie had a winning start. He added that Veere Di Wedding was expected to build a solid total over the weekend. Sonam Kapoor’s film earned a whopping sum of ₹10.70 crores on its opening day. Moreover, it made its way to the list of top five openers of 2018. Take a look at Taran Adarsh’s tweet.

TOP 5 - 2018

Opening Day biz...

1. #Baaghi2 ₹ 25.10 cr

2. #Padmaavat ₹ 19 cr

[Thu release; incl Wed previews ₹ 24 cr]

3. #VeereDiWedding ₹ 10.70 cr

4. #PadMan ₹ 10.26 cr

5. #Raid ₹ 10.04 cr

India biz.

[Hollywood films not included] — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 2, 2018

#VeereDiWedding screen count...

India: 2177

Overseas: 470

Worldwide total: 2647 screens — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 2, 2018

Maestro Ilaiyaraaja's 75th birthday celebration

Maestro Ilaiyaraaja celebrated his 75th birthday on June 2, 2018. The music composer started his career with Annakili in 1976 and went on to become highly successful. He was also bestowed with Padma Vibhushan in 2018. According to reports, Ilaiyaraaja has composed around 7000 songs for over a thousand movies in different languages. However, the maestro has consistently refused to classify his music and shied away from describing its process of creation. Besides celebrities, the president of India also wished Ilaiyaraaja on his 75th birthday. Take a look.

Birthday greetings to the peerless Ilayaraja, musician, composer and an extraordinary artiste who defines India’s rhythms. Honoured to have formally awarded him the Padma Vibhushan earlier this year #PresidentKovind pic.twitter.com/GkHlxVxph6 — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) June 2, 2018

HAPPIEST MUSICAL B’DAY to d GOD OF MUSIC..d LEGEND who redefined Music & Background score wit his unimaginable Musical Magic!! D one who touched our Hearts & Souls with his “Notes of Emotion”!! D Inspiration !! 1&only MAESTRO ILAYARAJA SIR !! Lov U sirrr 🎹🎹🎵🎵❤️❤️🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/y7rejDO2Pb — DEVI SRI PRASAD (@ThisIsDSP) June 1, 2018

