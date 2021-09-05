Teachers' Day 2021: Bollywood Movies To Watch That Define And Honour The Word 'Teacher'

September 5 is a day of celebration and appreciation of those conferring us with wisdom and knowledge. Schools and colleges observe the celebration of the occasion of Teachers' Day in India. With the prevailing restrictions imposed on mass gatherings, watching movies that are an ode to teachers is also a way to celebrate and honour the teachers in your life.

Bollywood is home to numerous movies redefining the meaning of the word 'Teacher' in the most complex yet subtle way. From an unconventional teacher in Rani Mukerjee's Hichki to a determined and strong-headed professor in Super 30, these teachers have reinvented the image of teachers in the country. Take a look at these top five Bollywood movies to bing watch on Teachers' Day 2021.

1. Hichki

Touching upon a variety of subjects at once, Siddharth Malhotra's 2018 drama Hichki introduced the country with an unconventional teacher. Having Tourette's syndrome, Ms Naina Mathur played by Rani Mukerjee gets a job in an Elite school as a teacher where she deals with self-doubt over her condition. However, that quickly changes when she turns her weakness into her greatest strength inspiring her kids to follow in her footsteps along the way. The movie is based on Front of the Class by Brad Cohen.

2. Paathshaala

The musical drama Paathshaala left an impressionable mark on the youngsters in 2010. Helmed by Milind Ukey, the cast featured some of the most talented and biggest stars of Bollywood at the time with the likes of Shahid Kapoor, Ayesha Takia, Nana Patekar and Sushant Singh. The movie tells a heartwarming tale of a new teacher named Rahul (Shahid Kapoor) who strikes a chord with his kids and fights for them after realizing the school's wrong and monetary-inclined motives.

3. Super 30

Hrithik Roshan's biographical drama Super 30 in 2019 was a huge hit for many reasons. Stepping into a new avatar, Roshan's acting chops were put to test in the movie while it told an inspiring story of a teacher running a Super 30 program for his less fortunate students to get into IIT in Patna. The movie was directed by Vikas Bahl.

4. Taare Zameen Par

A Bollywood classic, the critically acclaimed movie Taare Zameen Par narrated the plight of a dyslexic kid trying to fit into the unforgiving society. However, a cheery and understanding teacher (Aamir Khan) teaches him to stand out in his own right. The heartfelt tale of a student and teacher is a must watch on Teacher's Day 2021. the movie was directed by Aamir Khan and Amole Gupte and released in December 2007.

5. Iqbal

The endearing depiction of the unfaltering and absolute faith of a teacher in their student in Nagesh Kukunoor's 2005 drama Iqbal makes it worth being in the top five list. Starring Shweta Basu Prasad, Shreyas Talpade and Naseeruddin Shah, the movie follows the story of a retired coach trying to get a hard of hearing and without speech boy into the Indian Cricket team. The movie also won the National Film Award for Best Film on Other Social Issues.

6. Dangal

One of the greatest teachers in a person's life is their parents. Holding true to the notion, the 2016 Aamir Khan starrer biographical movie redefined the definition of a teacher by fighting against all odds to make his daughters India's first world-class female wrestlers. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the movie is a perfect sports drama to watch on this occasion with your parents.

7. 3 Idiots

Rajkumar Hirani's 2009 drama was one of the biggest hits of the year by narrating the endearing story of three friends. The movie forced the viewers to realise the true purpose of education and success. It also introduced us to one of the most iconic teachers from Bollywood namely Virus, aka Dr. Viru Sahastrabuddhe.

8. Main Hoon Na

Directed by Farah Khan, the 2004 movie introduced us to Sushmita Sen in the avatar of an ideal teacher. Depicting the crazed days of college and shenanigans of the youngsters, the movie also includes high octane action scenes. The movie received positive reviews with its songs being highly appreciated.

9. Mohabbatein

Reliving the days of staying in a hostel, the musical drama directed by Aditya Chopra follows the story of a teacher returning to his university, known for its callous headmaster, to reinvent the strict rules. However, along the way, he helps three students realize their true love. The movie was highly appreciated by the audience in 2000.

10. Black

Touted as one of the greatest movies in Rani Mukerjee's career, Amitabh Bachchan starrer Black in 2005 melt everyone's heart. Sanjay Leela Bhansali's movie tells the heart-wrenching story of a visually impaired and mute girl trying to attend college. However, Amitabh Bachchan helps her reach her full potential despite all the hurdles thrown in the way.

IMAGE- SAMTHEBESTEST & CINEPHILE'S INSTAGRAM, HRITHIK ROSHAN'S TWITTER