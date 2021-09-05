Last Updated:

Teachers’ Day 2021: Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi And Samantha Akkineni Extend Warm Wishes

On the occasion of Teachers’ Day, celebrities including Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi and Samantha Akkineni expressed their gratitude to teachers.

Adelle Fernandes
Teachers' Day 2021

Teachers’ Day 2021 is celebrated in the country on 5 September, in honour of Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan's birth anniversary. On the occasion, several celebrities took to their social media accounts to pay tribute to teachers across the world. Fan-favourites including Chiranjeevi, Madhuri Dixit, Mahesh Babu, Samantha Akkineni and others posted heartwarming notes online for their teachers.

Popular celebrities pen down heartwarming wishes on Teachers’ Day 2021

To celebrate Teachers’ Day, multiple celebrities took to social media to extend their wishes and gratitude to their teachers. Madhuri Dixit thanked all the teachers who taught her ‘important lessons’. She also urged her fans and followers to show their gratitude to their teachers on the occasion.

Telugu cinema star Chiranjeevi also extended his wishes to teachers around the world. He referred to teachers as a ‘guiding lights and catalyst for excellence’. He wrote, “Imparting knowledge is the noblest of professions and the most precious. We find a Teacher at every stage of our lives.”

Mahesh Babu shared a special picture on Twitter and wrote a sweet note calling his father his teacher. He thanked his father for teaching him to ‘love, to be strong, to have discipline, compassion and humility'. He also mentioned that he would always be indebted to those who helped him in his journey.

Telugu and Tamil actor Samantha Akkineni posted a story expressing her gratitude to teachers. She also wrote, “Hats off to all the teachers of the world for their great work.” She accompanied her story with several exciting stickers.

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu will soon be seen in a sports drama titled Shabaash Mithu. On the occasion of Teachers’ Day, she thanked her coach, Nooshin Al Khadeer and wrote, “Behind every fearless player, there is a fearless coach.” She also thanked her coach for bringing out the best in her. 

Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman also wished teachers around the globe on the occasion. Esha Deol took to Instagram and posted a special note for her mother, Hema Malini and called her her first teacher. She wrote, “The knowledge, the ethics & the discipline I have learnt from you has always been a blessing for me.”

