Teachers' Day: Esha Deol Pens Note For Hema Malini, Says 'My Mother, My First Teacher'

On the occasion of Teachers' Day on Sunday, September 5, Esha Deol paid tribute to mother Hema Malini for being her guiding light.

As India is celebrating Teachers' Day today, many celebrities took to their respective social media handles and penned heartfelt wishes to express gratitude towards their teachers for their guidance and support. And for actor Esha Deol, her guiding light is none other than mother and veteran actor Hema Malini. Esha has penned a beautiful note for her mother, thanking the dream girl for being with her from her "first step as a tiny dancer" to who she is "today as a mother". She also uploaded gorgeous monochrome photos of the duo.   

Esha Deol thanks Hema Malini on Teacher's day 

Uploading adorable throwback photos with her mother, Esha wrote," From my first step as a tiny dancer to who I am today as a mother, it’s all because of you. The knowledge, the ethics & the discipline I have learnt from you has always been a blessing for me. My mother, My first teacher!". One of the photos showcase baby Esha sitting in Malini's lap and the other shows the duo is sharing smiles with Hema's arms around the Dhoom actor. 

Meanwhile, Esha, who seldom makes silver screen appearances recently starred in the film Ek Duaa. She will also be seen sharing screen space with Ajay Devgn in Rudra

Celebrities extend wishes on Teacher's Day 

Many notable personalities took to their social media accounts, extending wishes to their teachers. Among these are Madhuri Dixit, filmmaker Subhash Ghai, Taapsee Pannu, Suniel Shetty, Hema Malini and Kiara Advani. 

The dancing diva, Madhuri, took to her Twitter account thanking everyone "who have given us many important lessons about our lives", expressing gratitude towards her teachers. 

The Taal filmmaker Subhash Ghai also uploaded his photo and wished everyone a Happy Teacher's Day. It's a student who learns beyond his teacher's lessons and becomes a great master of himself", he wrote. 

Taapsee Pannu, who will play be seen in a sports drama soon, also shared a video with her coach, mentioning that he brings out the best in her. 

Suniel Shetty also expressed how every day is Teacher's Day for him, thanking all his gurus who have imparted life lessons to him. 

Kiara Advani, who is riding high on the success of Shershaah, also thanked "all the teachers out there who have shaped us and inspired us". Hema Malini also extended wishes to "those who have mentored us and taught us so much in life".

