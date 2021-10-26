In a key development on Tuesday, Aryan Khan's lawyer Anandini Fernandes affirmed that her client has no connection with the affidavit filed by NCB's independent witness Prabhakar Sail. As per the purported affidavit, Sail who is KP Gosavi's personal bodyguard claimed to have overheard a conversation involving the latter in which Rs.25 crore was allegedly demanded to let off Aryan Khan. Out of this, Rs.8 crore was purportedly supposed to be given to NCB Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede. Pertinently, the NCB highlighted that this document is yet to be filed in any court of law.

Submitting further written submissions in response to NCB's affidavit before the Bombay High Court, Fernandes added, "That the applicant has nothing to do with the allegations and counter allegations that are currently on public/social media as between the Zonal Director, MZU, Mumbai and certain political personalities. That the Applicant does not make any allegations against any individual in the prosecution department". This is perceived as a reference to Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik's allegations against Sameer Wankhede.

The NCP spokesperson has accused him of registering fake cases and extorting thousands of crores of rupees, using a "fake caste certificate" to secure a government job and illegally tapping phones. Meanwhile, Khan's counsel reiterated that no drugs were recovered from Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son. Moreover, she stressed that there was no evidence to prove that Aryan Khan consumed drugs. She appealed that the bail petition should be decided on the merits of the case uninfluenced by the assertions of the parties referred above.

NCB opposes bail plea

Earlier in the day, the NCB opposed the bail petition of Aryan Khan in the Mumbai cruise drug bust case. Referring to the contents of the purported affidavit filed by Sail, it submitted that attempts were being made to tamper with the ongoing investigation with a "malafide attempt" to derail the same. Alleging that there are WhatsApp chats of Aryan Khan with foreign nationals with respect to procurement, sale, consumption and supply of drugs, the central agency mentioned that it needs time to approach the concerned foreign agency. Arrested on October 3, Aryan Khan has been remanded to judicial custody till October 30.