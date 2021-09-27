Team 'Jalsa' Gives A Warm Farewell To Shefali Shah; Actor Shares Photos On Social Media

Shefali Shah has a number of upcoming projects in the pipeline. In the past two months, the actor wrapped up the shoot for Alia Bhatt-starrer Darlings and Ayushmann Khurrana's Doctor G. The actor recently received another warm farewell as she completed her shoot for the upcoming film Jalsa.

Bollywood actor Shefali Shah wrapped up yet another film, making it the third project in the past two months. Taking to Instagram, Shefali shared a series of photos from the farewell she received on the sets of Jalsa. The first photo also had the lead actor Vidya Balan.

Other photos saw Shefali hugging the film's crew and a cake-cutting ceremony. In the caption, the actor mentioned how parting ways from a film's crew is difficult. She wrote, "The toughest part of a film ending is parting ways. Relationships I build in front of the camera and off. There’s nothing that prepares me for it. And I mean nothing. Memories created between all of us. The laughter, madness, passion, obsession and magic that got created with so many people coming together as one[sic]." She added, "Jalsa is a very very special one. It’s all pure, heart and raw emotion. I carry with me a sweet ache full of love and respect I have for this amazing team. And I can’t begin to thank them enough, each and every one of them[sic]."

Shefali Shah thanks the Jalsa crew for treating her well

Shefali Shah mentioned everyone she had worked on the sets of Jalsa in her post. She thanked them for the wonderful time she had while working. She further wrote, "For the abundant love I take with me. I couldn’t have created her minus even a single one of them. They all made me better, richer, happier and fuller as an actor and more so as a person[sic]." One of the crew members reacted to Shefali's post and wrote, "Loved reading this post and I feel the same love and same ache too! Ufff. ❤️ So much love to you and everyone that you mentioned here. Boy, this was so special![sic]." As per a report by ANI, Jalsa also stars actor Manav Kaul. It is being directed by Tumhari Sulu fame Suresh Triveni.

(Image: @shefalishahofficial/Instagram)