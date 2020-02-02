Team 'Malang' Promotes Film On Bigg Boss 13 Show

Team 'Malang' reached the house of Bigg Boss 13 to promote their upcoming film, scheduled for a release on February 7. The lead actors of the film Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Kunal Khemu were spotted outside the sets of Big Boss.

