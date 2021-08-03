Team RRR Including Ram Charan And Alia Bhatt Reach Ukraine For The Last Leg Of Their Shoot

RRR is an upcoming Telugu period action drama directed by SS Rajamouli. The film stars N. T. Rama Rao Jr, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, and Olivia Morris in lead roles. Earlier today, team RRR posted a reel on the Instagram page with the caption, "Team #RRRMovie landed in #Ukraine for the last schedule of the film… Excited 🕺🕺🤞🏻 #RRRDiaries #RRR."



RRR has managed to stay in the limelight for a while now, thanks to its magnificent cast. The film has been one of the most-awaited ones in the industry, and knowing it is on its last leg of shooting has left fans excited beyond belief. The comment section of the reel poster by team RRR is full of anticipation and best wishes to the crew.

About RRR



This fiction film is set in the pre-independence period. In the film, the audience will witness Ram Charan and Jr NTR take on the roles of Allu Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem, respectively. Currently, the film is set to release in October 2021.



Roar of RRR



Roar of RRR was released by the team behind the project to give viewers a sneak-peek into the making of the film. Posting the video, actor Jr NTR wrote, "We hustle, we have fun! It has been such an exciting experience to work with this team for @RRRMovie. A journey I will forever cherish. Happy to share a glimpse into the making of #RRRMovie."



The unveiling of Dosti



On the occasion of Friendship Day, Director SS Rajamouli unveiled the first song from the upcoming film RRR. He shared the link to the Telugu version of the song in a tweet. The link was accompanied by the caption, "This Friendship day, witness the coming together of 2 powerful opposing forces - Ramaraju and Bheem."



As the title of the song suggests, it revolves around friendship. The crew could not have picked a better time for its release. The song highlights the friendship between Jr NTR and Ram Charan's characters.



The song has been released in several languages. Some of them being Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu and Tamil. Apart from featuring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, fans who prefer the Hindi version of the soulful song can enjoy it in the voice of Amit Trivedi.



Picture Credits: Instagram-rrrmovie

