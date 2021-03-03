Teejay Sidhu's Newborn Sends 'virtual Hugs' To All Their Close Ones In Pandemic

TV personality Teejay Sidhu took to her Instagram handle and posted a couple of new pictures of her newborn daughter. The actor noted in the post that due to the pandemic, her closest friends and family have not been able to meet her and the baby. Teejay further sent virtual hugs to everyone with who she is close to, including her social media family.

Teejay Sidhu and Karanvir Bohra's daughter's new pic

Teejay Sidhu uploaded a picture of her daughter who was seen wearing a black t-shirt with a caution sign and quote that read, “Can’t touch this seriously we’re in a pandemic”. She further added a note in the post which read, “We're living in tough times right now! ðŸ˜„

Jokes aside, my babygirl is two months old, yet most of my closest friends and relatives have yet to meet her. And we don't know when they can. So it's not only our social media family we're sending virtual hugs to - it's to most of the people we're close to. We miss you all and hope we can meet before Vanessa's first day of college!!” check out the post of the same below.

Teejay Sidhu's daughter sends virtual hugs

Netizens react

As soon as the post went up on social media, netizens gushed to it to leave their comments and reactions about the update. A number of fans wrote in the comments how adorable Vanessa is looking in the latest pictures. Many other people wrote in the comments that they want to see more pictures of the baby girl and some requested to see pictures with Teejay. Check out the fan comments on the post below.

Many fans also wrote in the comments that Vanessa was looking like Bella, who is Vanessa’s older sister. Several other fans left heart and kiss emoticons and commented that Vanessa was looking very cute in the pictures. Check out the fan comments on the post below.

Teejay Sidhu and Karanvir Bohra are parents to three daughters. Veinna Bohra and Raya Bella Bohra are twin sisters of age 4. Gia Vanessa Snow Bohra is 2 months old and Teejay regularly posts pictures of her family on Instagram.

