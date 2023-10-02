Tejas Teaser: Kangana Ranaut To Play Fierce Air Force Pilot In The Film

The makers of Tejas have finally unveiled the teaser of the film starring Kangana Ranaut as the main lead on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. The film will feature Kangana portraying the character of Tejas Gill, an Air Force pilot. Along with the teaser, the makers announced the release date of the trailer.

3 things you need to know

Tejas trailer will be unveiled by the makers on the occasion of Indian Air Force Day.

The film revolves around the life of Tejas Gill and her journey as an Air Force pilot.

Tejas is scheduled to release on October 27.

Tejas teaser showcases Kangana as a fierce pilot

The teaser of the film Tejas opens with introducing Kangana Ranaut as Tejas Gill. The teaser also evokes the pride of the nation and guarantees viewers an action-packed adventure with goosebumps-worthy BGM. Tejas revolves around the life of an Air Force pilot who works tirelessly to defend her nation while confronting challenges along the way. Meanwhile, the trailer of the film will release on October 8. Sharing the teaser, Kangana wrote on her Instagram handle, "Ready to take off for the love of our nation! Bharat ko chhedoge toh chhodenge nahi. Trailer out on Indian Air Force Day, 8th October." Along with the teaser, the actress also dropped a new poster of the film.

What do we know about Tejas?

Tejas is backed by RSVP and will feature Kangana Ranaut as the main lead. The film is written and directed By Sarvesh Mewara, while Ronnie Screwvala is producing the film. Tejas is going to release on October 27 and will clash with Tiger Shroff-Kriti Sanon starrer Ganapath and Divya Khosla Kumar-Meejaan Jaffrey starrer Yaariyan 2 at the box office. The film also stars Mirko Quaini, Rohed Khan, and Anuj Khurana in pivotal roles.