Tejashwi Politicises I-T Raids On Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu; 'first Netas Now Artists'

Reacting to the Income Tax Department's searches on premises linked to the erstwhile Phantom Films, Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu and others, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav alleged that "the Nazi government" is chasing social activists, journalists and artists to threaten them against calling spade a spade.

'Condemnable Act!': Tejashwi on I-T raids

He also alleged that the Central government first employed I-T, CBI, ED to conduct raids on vocal and upright political rivals for their character assassination. In his tweet, he tagged, Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap and called it a "Condemnable Act!"

They first employed IT, CBI, ED to conduct raids on vocal & upright political rivals for their character assassination.



Now Nazi govt is chasing social activists, journalists & artists to threaten them against calling spade a spade.



Condemnable Act! @taapsee @anuragkashyap72 — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) March 3, 2021

The Income Tax Department on Wednesday searched premises linked to Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu, Phantom Films, co-promoted by director Anurag Kashyap, and a talent hunt company KWAN as well as some others. According to I-T officials, the searches are part of a tax evasion probe and conducted at about 22 locations in Mumbai and Pune. The premises of businesses linked to Pannu and other promoters of Phantom Films, including Vikas Bahl, are also being covered.

Maharashtra: Income Tax raids underway at the properties of film director Anurag Kashyap and actor Taapsee Pannu in Mumbai. Visuals from the residence of Anurag Kashyap. pic.twitter.com/YiS71AyeRO — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2021

Maharashtra: Income Tax raids underway at the properties of film director Anurag Kashyap and actor Taapsee Pannu in Mumbai. Visuals from the residence of Taapsee Pannu. pic.twitter.com/pW2A9yq1tT — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2021

Phantom Films was dissolved in 2018 after sexual harassment allegations surfaced against one of its partners, filmmaker Vikas Bahl. Last year, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, the co-founder of the now-dissolved Phantom Films, had announced that he has started a new production company, 'Good Bad Films.' Motwane launched Andolan Films.

In March 2015, Reliance Entertainment procured a 50% stake in the company. Phantom Films was a film production and distribution company established by Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane, Madhu Mantena and Vikas Bahl in 2011. PTI quoting sources said some inter-linked transactions between the entities searched are under the scanner of the department and the raids are aimed at gathering more evidence to further probe tax evasion allegations. Phantom Films has produced films such as Lootera, Queen, Ugly, NH 10, Masaan and Udta Punjab.

