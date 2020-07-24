'There Are Many Theories': Tejashwi Yadav Demands Better Probe In Sushant's Death

As the probe over Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death continues, RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav on Friday asserted the need for a better investigation in the case. The RJD leader had earlier pointed out that people from Bihar are discriminated in every field.

In an interview, the leader alleged that there are many theories behind Sushant's death and further demanded a CBI probe.

"There should be a CBI investigation. If the Mumbai Police is not capable, then this incident has shocked us. There are many theories, and everything will be known only if the investigation is done in a better way," said Yadav.

On the same news of discrimination in Bollywood, Tejashwi said, "Bollywood is for everyone, people should get a chance depending on their talent."

Shekhar Suman demands CBI investigation

Earlier, Actor Shekhar Suman met RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav in Patna and claimed that Sushant has been a victim of nepotism in the hands of a gang that is operating in Bollywood. Calling Sushant's death suspicious, he demanded a CBI investigation from the angle of murder, abetment of suicide and nepotism in Bollywood.

Shekhar Suman, who hails from Patna has started the 'Justice for Sushant' forum, had recently met Sushant's family members in Patna. Suman has been demanding a CBI probe against the gang that is involved in compelling actors to commit suicide and a threadbare investigation into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput

About 40 people questioned by Mumbai Police until now

Rumi Jaffery, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Shekhar Kapur, Sanjana Sanghi, Rhea Chakraborty and Yash Raj Films head Aditya Chopra and employees Shanoo Sharma and Aashish Singh are among those questioned in Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has also urged Union Minister Amit shah to launch a CBI probe into the actor's suicide to ascertain the possible reasons for his tragic death.

