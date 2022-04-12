Speculations about Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding are currently the talk of the town. As per several media reports, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are expected to tie the knot in a few days. The couple has been dating for about four years and have often talked about their plans for marriage. While fans are extremely excited for updates on their wedding, Ranbir Kapoor's mother and actor, Neetu Kapoor, is constantly being questioned by the paparazzi. The Bollywood veteran has warned the shutterbugs to stop questioning about the wedding, Naagin star Tejassvi Prakash recently scolded the paparazzi for bothering Neetu Kapoor.

As per a video, currently being surfaced on the internet, Tejassvi Prakash was seen interacting with the paparazzi and warning them not to bother Neetu Kapoor. In the video, Tejasswi Prakash stepped out of her car and was walking toward the sets of her show. She was wearing a pink coloured co-ord set, which included a crop top and matching pants. Talking to the cameramen, Tejasswi Prakash said, "Main sabke videos dekhti hu. Aap log Neetu ma'am, Nora Ji ko kitna pareshaan karte ho. Kitni bar puchhoge aap ma'am se 'Shaadi kab hai, shaadi kab hai?'" (I watch all your videos. You all bother Neetu ma'am and Nora Fatehi so much. How many times will you ask her, 'when is the wedding, when is the wedding?)

When the shutterbugs assured Tejasswi they will not bother Neetu Kapoor again, the actor said, "Please use puchhna band karo. Me dekhti hu kitna pareshaan karte ho. Ab mujhe aur ek video dikha unse puchhte hue to dekho me kya karti hu." (Please stop asking her. I see how much you bother her. If I saw another video of you asking Neetu Kapoor, then you see what I will do.)

Neetu Kapoor warns the paparazzi to stop asking her about the wedding

Neetu Kapoor was recently spotted with her Dance Deewane Junior co-workers Marzi Pestonji and Nora Fatehi. As paparazzi began photographing them, Neetu Kapoor pointed one of the paps and said, "this person asks too many questions." She further warned paparazzi and said, "Do not dare to ask questions at all."

Image: Instagram/@tejasswiprakash/@aliaabhatt/@neetu54