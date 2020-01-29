'Tera Buzz' Singer Astha Gill Is Back With Her Latest Track 'Hermosa' Ft. D Soldierz

Aastha Gill is amidst the most celebrated independent popstars in India. She is a singing sensation who has a carved a special niche for herself in the world of music in a short span. Aastha Gill has sung some of the greatest hits of recent times from Naagin, Buzz, to DJ wale babu and is no mood to stop. The gorgeous singer has enthralled the new year 2020, with yet another track titled Hermosa, which is a Spanish word that means beautiful.

Also Read: Aastha Gill's 'Naagin' To Nora Fatehi's 'Garmi': New Chartbuster Hits To Groove To

Image Credit: Aastha Gill

All you need to know about Aastha Gill's Hermosa

Hermosa is the latest track by Aastha Gill which recently released on social media and has crossed a whopping 3.2 million views on Youtube within a day. Aastha Gill collaborated with the dynamic duo D Soldierz for her latest track. D Soldierz are Punjabi hip-hop sensations, and they are popular for their peppy and foot-tapping songs like Call and Level. Their real names are Xash and Lion, and Hermosa is written by them as well. Watch the music video of Hermosa by Aastha Gill ft. D Soldierz here-

Also Read:'Street Dancer 3D' Cast Includes Dancers From Reality Show 'Dance India Dance'

Watch Hermosa Music Video

Also Read:'Panga' Actor Jassie Gill's Top 5 Music Videos Which Shouldn't Be Missed

Apart from Aastha Gill, Xash and Lion Tum Bin 2 fame actor Aashim Gulati is also a part of Hermosa. While talking to a leading daily, Aashim expressed his enthusiasm about his collaboration with Aastha Gill. Aashim said that he immediately took up the project and was thrilled to be part of it. He also talked about how it was difficult to shoot for the song within a span of a mere two-days.

Image Credit: Aashim Gulati Instagram

Also Read: Halsey To Collaborate With BTS Rapper Suga For Her New Album 'Manic'

Similar to Aashim, D Soldierz also talked about their collaboration with Aastha during an interview with a media publication. D Soldierz not only vocalized their pleasure of working Aastha Gill but also shared that they are confident about the success of the track. D Soldirz further went on to thank Sony Music and Aashta for their contribution in creating Hermosa.

Image Credit:D Soldierz Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.