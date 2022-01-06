'Tere Rang': Sara Ali Khan-starrer 'Atrangi Re' Makers Release New Song By Shreya Ghoshal

Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar and Dhanush recently stunned the audience with their work in the most recent release titled Atrangi Re. The film hit the online streaming platform Disney Plus Hotstar on 24 December 2021 and has been the talk of the town ever since. The makers of the romantic flick have now released yet another number titled Tere Rang.

Sara Ali Khan-starrer Atrangi Re makers release Tere Rang

Tere Rang was sung by Haricharan Seshadri and Shreya Goshal, which the lyrics were penned down by Irshad Kamil. The makers have only released the audio version of the number, which will be sure to transport listeners to another world. The song garnered 199K viewers in only two hours of its release and is being loved and appreciated by fans.

Listen to Shreya Goshal's Tere Rang here

Before this song was released on Thursday, the team behind the film released a music video for the song Tumhein Mohabbat Hai on January 3. The emotional number brought tears to the audiences' eyes and portrayed the love Dhanush's character, Vishu has for Sara Ali Khan's Rinku. The song was sung by Arijit Singh and was composed and produced by AR Rahman. Other songs from the film that became crowd-favourites include Sara's Chaka Chak, in which she is seen wowing the audience with her top-notch dance moves. She also shared several videos of herself acing the choreography with actors including Rupali Ganguly, Ranveer Singh and others.

The film was helmed by Aanand L Rai and soon became Disney+Hotstar's 'most-watched film' after its release. It marked a record-setting opening weekend and the makers were over the moon with the news. According to a media statement, the director mentioned it was 'humbling and gratifying' that the film did so well. He said, "Atrangi Re is a labour of our love and when something you have worked so hard for, sparks such strong emotion in your audience, it feels like a complete win because the audience’s verdict is the final verdict. We are grateful that the film has received so much love and that the performances, music and plot are being widely appreciated. It’s very humbling and gratifying."

Image: Twitter/@taran_adarsh