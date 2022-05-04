Terence Lewis Opens Up On Dating Rumours With Nora Fatehi;'Let The Secret Remain A Secret'

Choreographer Terence Lewis and actor Nora Fatehi's friendly banter on a dance reality TV show has sparked dating rumours between the two. However, now in his recent interaction with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Terence Lewis broke his silence on the ongoing speculations, revealing that the duo are just 'good friends'. While doing so, Lewis also added that he shares great chemistry with Nora Fatehi but that's all there is to their bond.

Terence Lewis squashes rumours of dating Nora Fatehi

When asked about his relationship with Nora Fatehi, Lewis jokingly said, "Raaz ki baat raaz rehne do (let the secret remain a secret)". He further told the interviewer that he'll share every detail of their bond with him off-camera. During the interaction, the choreographer spoke highly of Fatehi as he praised her for being 'hard working' and 'free-spirited'.

Lewis said, "We are very good friends. I think we have got great chemistry on-screen. Most importantly, she is a very free-spirited person, and I also like her energy and vibe. She has been a dancer so she understands that. She's very hard working also". Furthermore, he also claimed that Nora Fatehi has 'no filter' and she speaks whatever comes to her mind.

He added, "She's very real, and speaks whatever comes to her mind. She has no filter, sometimes she says something and I tell her you shouldn't have said that, but she's like 'now I have said it.' But that's the charm of her. She's lovely". While concluding his answer, Lewis asserted that they aren't 'best friends' but the duo share a great bond of friendship with each other. According to him, the two call each other very often and their chemistry is 'very healthy.

Lewis revealed, “Yeah, we are good friends. I won't say we are very good friends where we call each other every day, but we have a very healthy relationship". On the work front, Nora Fatehi is currently included in the judging panel of the dance-based reality TV show, Dance Deewane Juniors, alongside veteran actor Neetu Kapoor and choreographer Marzi. Speaking of Terence Lewis, he is well-known for being a judge on several shows including India's Best Dancer, Dance India Dance and more.

Image: Instagram/@norafatehi/@terence_here