Teri Mitti Song Crosses 1 Billion Views, Song's Creators Share Tweets In Celebration

As per some tweets shared by the creators, Teri Mitti song from the 2019 film Kesari recently crossed 1 billion views. See the full article below.

Teri mitti song

Indian lyricist and screenwriter Manoj Muntashir recently sent out a tweet about Teri Mitti song, from the 2019 film Kesari, reaching 1 billion views on YouTube. The tweet by Manoj was posted in Hindi which, when loosely translated, means, "You have sown 100 crore tears in the soil of India. Now the soil of this country will continue to produce valour for many centuries to come.". Meanwhile, singer Arko Pravo Mukherjee also tweeted about how it was his first-ever song to cross 1 billion views. Take a look at both the tweets below. 

Fans react to Teri Mitti song crossing 1 billion views

As the Teri Mitti song Youtube video crossed 1 billion views, many fans responded to the tweets sent out about it. Manoj Muntashir, who penned the Teri Mitti lyrics, received a lot of praise and compliments from fans of the song. Many fans talked about how the song deserves the credit and the love as it spoke to the hearts of many. Many other fans also praised the lyrics of the song talking about it gave them "goosebumps" and how a patriotic song like that deserves to be cherished. Other fans simply tweeted out their congratulations for the song's success. Take a look at some of the reactions below. 

More about Kesari and Teri Mitti 

Kesari is an action-war film starring Akshay Kumar with Parineeti Chopra, Mir Sarwar, Vansh Bhardwaj, Jaspreet Singh, Vivek Saini, Vikram Kochhar and Rakesh Sharma in supporting roles. The film is written and directed by Anurag Singh and released in 2019. The plot of the film follows the events leading to the Battle of Saragarhi which was a battle between 21 soldiers of the 36th Sikhs of the British Indian Army and 10,000 Afridi and Orakzai Pashtun tribesmen in 1897. 

The soundtrack for the movie was composed by Tanishk Bagchi, Arko Pravo Mukherjee, Chirantan Bhatt, Jasbir Jassi, Gurmoh and Jasleen Royal. The lyrics for the songs were written by Kumaar, Manoj Muntashir, Kunwar Juneja and Bagchi. The song has been released on Youtube via Zee Music's official account and with three versions, one being an official video from the movie with another being a lyrical video. The song also has a female version on Youtube sung by Parineeti Chopra. 

 

 

 

