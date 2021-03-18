'Thalaivi' Makers To Launch Trailer On Kangana's Birthday In Grand Event As Gift For Fans

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut will be soon turning a year older on March 23. Kangana's fans have been eagerly waiting to see her as J Jayalalitha in Thalaivi. After recently announcing the release date, the makers of Thalaivi have some special plans to kickstart the promotions of the biopic.

The makers of Thalaivi have planned to launch the film's trailer on Kangana’s 34th birthday in a grand event. Kangana will be launching the trailer of Thalaivi, the trilingual biopic on the life and times of legend Jayalalithaa, directed by Vijay. The film will trace the life journey of one of the most influential women in Indian politics. The film has been grabbing eyeballs ever since its announcement.

Kangana Ranaut has learned Bharatnatyam, Tamil, and spent hours getting Jayalalithaa’s mannerisms right. Till now, Kangana Ranaut and Arvind Swami’s character’s uncanny resemblance to Jayalalithaa and M G Ramachandran has been a major talking point. There is a lot of anticipation around the look and feel of the biopic and how iconic events from the life of the celebrated actor- turned-politician have been portrayed.

Recently, on Jayalalithaa's birth anniversary, the makers of the film announced that the film will release in cinemas PAN India on April 23, 2021, a month after Kangana Ranaut's birthday. Kangana took to her Twitter handle to share a short teaser of the film along with the release date. The teaser did not feature any new footage, it had a voiceover, talking about how Jayalalithaa made history. The narrator said in Hindi which roughly translated to "When she entered the film industry, she changed the face of cinema. When she entered politics, she changed the fortunes of Tamil Nadu. She changed the destiny of crores of people and became Thalaivi". Check out the teaser on Kangana Ranaut's Twitter-

Thalaivi is presented by Vibri Motion pictures, Karma Media Entertainment, and Zee Studios in association with Gothic Entertainment and Sprint films. The film has been produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R Singh and co-produced by Hitesh Thakkar and Thirumal Reddy. Thalaivi is set to release worldwide in Hindi, Tamil, and Telegu by Zee Studios on April 23, 2021.

Details on Kangana Ranaut's movies

Kangana Ranaut made her acting debut in 2006 with the leading role in Gangster for which she won Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut among other debut awards. Her roles in the film Woh Lamhe and Life in a Metro in 2007 were lauded and she won Stardust Award for Breakthrough Performance- Female for the latter. Some of her other popular films include Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Queen, Krrish 3, Tanu Weds Manu, and its sequel, among others. Besides Thalaivi, Kangana has another upcoming film titled Dhaakad under her belt, which is still in the production stage.

Promo Image Source: Kangana Ranaut's Instagram