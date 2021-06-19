'Thalaivi': On Arvind Swami's Birthday, Makers Release New Poster Of Upcoming Film

On the occasion of Tamil actor Arvind Swami’s birthday, the makers of his upcoming Thalaivi shared a new poster of the actor who will be seen playing the role of late M. G. Ramachandran. In the intriguing new still, from the political drama, Arvind can be seen wearing a white shirt and sarong. The official Instagram handle of ‘Thalaivi’ shared the photo along with the caption, “To the one who’s as legendary as the role he’s portraying on screen, wishing our MGR #ArvindSwami a very Happy Birthday.”

The film that will revolve around the life and incidents related to the former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa was earlier slated to release on April 23. It was then postponed due to the rise in coronavirus cases. Arvind, known for his acting prowess, will be seen playing the role of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.G.R in ‘Thalaivi’. Actress Kangana Ranaut will be seen essaying the titular role. The trailer of ThalaivI, which was released on Kangana’s birthday, received an amazing response from the audience and created anticipation for the film.

Thank you all for your wishes 🙏 I thank the teams #thalaivi and #rendagam for releasing these pics. pic.twitter.com/vJUVp3XQkv — arvind swami (@thearvindswami) June 19, 2021



His fans were quick enough to praise the actor for his looks in the film and also expressed their excitement to watch him on the big screen. One of the users expressed his delight to see the actor back on Twitter after a long gap. “Good to see you back on Twitter sir,” he wrote. Another user extended his best wishes to the entire team of Thalaivi and wrote, “Wishing you a very Happy birthday have a great year looking forward to #Thalaivi.” A third user chimed in and wrote, “Happy Birthday Ultimate Actor @thearvindswamiBrother Many More Happy Returns of The Day Heartly Congratulations.”

A day earlier, Kangana Ranaut penned a special message for her Thalaivi director AL Vijay with a few BTS pictures from the sets. She had shared a picture where the actor-director duo can be seen in a discussion, she wrote, "Happy birthday to my most favourite director to work with, Thalaivi of team #Thalaivi.” Along with her wish, she added, “Best wishes sir, can't wait to see the film."

