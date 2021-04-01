Thalaivi Song 'Chali Chali' To Drop On April 2; 'get Ready To Be Mesmerized' Says Kangana

Indian actor Kangana Ranaut is all set to feature in her latest film Thalaivi. Thalaivi is the story of late politician Jayalalithaa and chronicles her life. The film is set to release on April 23, 2021. Indian music label, T-series recently dropped the first look of the film Thalaivi song, Chali Chali on YouTube and fans cannot wait to listen to the full song.

Teaser of Chali Chali song released

Music label T-series dropped the teaser of the song Chali Chali from the upcoming biopic of J. Jayalalithaa on Thursday, April 1, 2021. The teaser of the Thalaivi song urges people to celebrate the golden era of Jayalalithaa who served as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu six times. Kangana Ranaut dances to the tunes. The song will release on Friday, April 2, 2021.

Fans of Kangana and late politician Jayalalithaa are drooling over the teaser. As the YouTube video passed the news of the Thalaivi song's release, fans could not contain their excitement for the song. While some complimented Kangana for looking 'gorgeous', others expressed their excitement for the song as well as the movie. Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivi release date is April 23, 2021.

Kangana Ranaut teases Thalaivi song Chali Chali

Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram handle to tease the upcoming song. In the caption, the actor wrote 'The time capsule to #Thalaivi’s superstar era has arrived. Get ready to be mesmerized by her aura! #ChaliChali #Mazhai Mazhai #Ilaa Ilaa song out tomorrow!'.

The film is simultaneously shot in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil. On March 23, 2021, the official trailer of the upcoming film was released. Kangana Ranaut also shared the trailer with her 7.6 million followers on Instagram. In the caption of the trailer, the Queen actor expressed her views about the late politician. The actor wrote '#Thalaivi journey began for me nearly 2 years ago. Since then, she has made an indelible mark on me. Her steely determination, sharp wit and grace will be exemplary for years to come, and today Jaya becomes yours. Presenting #ThalaiviTrailer'. The film is being directed by A.L. Vijay.

