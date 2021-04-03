'Thalaivi' To 'Vakeel Saab': A Look At The Top Trailer Releases Of This Week

This week has been an eventful one for the entertainment industry with the trailers of some of the most anticipated films being released across the board. From Kangana Ranaut’s Thalaivi trailer to Taylour Paige’s Zola, trailers of these exciting releases took the internet by storm. Read on to know about the hottest trailer release this week.

Thalaivi Trailer

On Kangana Ranaut's birthday, she unveiled the trailer of her next, Thalaivi, a biopic on the life of Jayalalithaa. Thalaivi chronicles the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's life and days from her years as a movie star to her time as a politician. Kangana Ranaut returns to Tamil cinema after a gap of 12 years, following her work with Jayam Ravi in Dhaam Dhoom (2008). The film's trailer portrays Jayalalithaa's rise as a movie star, her relationship with MGR, which paved the way for her entry into politics, and her eventual journey to becoming Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister.

Vakeel Saab Trailer

The trailer for Pawan Kalyan's Telugu film Vakeel Saab was released on Monday, March 29, 2021, and earned over 13 million views overnight. Not shocking given that Pawan Kalyan is making his comeback after three years on the big screen, and his fans have been waiting for this film for a very long time. Vakeel Saab, directed by Sriram Venu, is a Telugu remake of Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury's Pink (2016), starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu. The trailer showed promise by showing glimpses of Pawan Kalyan and Prakash Raj's courtroom drama. Nivetha Thomas, Anjali and Ananya Nagalla are the three women involved in a legal battle, and Shruti Haasan has a cameo appearance in it.

Zola Trailer

Following a brief teaser last fall, A24 has finally released the first official trailer for the highly awaited stripper drama Zola, which appears to be as insane as the epic 148-tweet thread on which it is centred. Come for the tension between actors Taylour Paige and Riley Keough as they look intensely at each other and share the pole, but linger for Cousin Greg (a.k.a. Nicholas Braun) stating, "We making schmoney”. The film is directed by Janicza Bravo and co-written by Slave Play writer Jeremy O. Harris and Bravo. It follows a Detroit waitress called Zola (played by Paige) who is persuaded by one of her clients, Stefani (played by Keough), to travel to Florida for a weekend of partying and hell-raising. Obviously, the journey devolves into chaos.