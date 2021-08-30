'Thalaivii': Kangana Ranaut And Arvind Swami Revive Jaya-MGR Magic In 'Teri Aankhon Mein'

Reviving the magic of one of the most celebrated couples on and off-screen, Kangana Ranaut and Arvind Swami recreated Jayalalitha and Maruthur Gopala Ramachandran's epic romance in their upcoming political thriller titled Thalaivii's new song. Titled Teri Aankhon Mein, the song is a soulful mix of four of the biggest hits of the 60s and 70s in South cinema. Giving a brief glimpse into the 60s and 70s era, take a look at Thalaivii's new song.

Kangana Ranaut and Arvind Swamy in 'Teri Aankhon Mein'

The 34-year-old took to her Instagram to announce the release of the romantic song. Sharing a clip from the song featuring Swamy, she described the melody by writing,

''#TeriAankhonMein beautifully captures the essence of falling in love Relive the magical era of Jayalalithaa-MGR with the romantic tunes of #TeriAankhonMein #UnthanKangalilEnnadiyo #NeeKannulloEmunnado. Bringing back Jayalalithaa-MGR's magical era with the tunes of #TeriAankhonMein. A song that will promise to make you feel their romance ❤️''

The music video and soulful track offers a glimpse into the golden years of the South Cinema in the 60s and 70s in Jayalalitha and MGR's depiction of their iconic chemistry. The track pays a tribute to the contribution of the superstars to the South cinema by recreating four of their iconic songs namely Kannae Kaniyae and Enna Porutham from Rasiya Police 115 (1968), Ninathathai Nadathiyae from Nam Naadu (1969), Ninathen Vanthai from Kaavalkaaran (1967).

The music video, starring Ranaut and Swamy as Jayalalitha and MGR respectively, shares a detailed glimpse into their bond and chemistry as co-stars on the silver screen. Sung by Armaan Malik and Prajakta Shukre, the song is composed by G V Prakash Kumar and penned by Irshaad Kamil.

More on Kangana Ranaut's 'Thalaivii'

One of the highly anticipated movies of the actor, Thalaivii is scheduled for a theatrical release in Hindi, Tamil and Telegu by Zee Studios on September 10. Helmed by Vijay, the movie sheds a light on the journey of Jayalalitha, from a 16-year old debutante to the emergence of the Superstar of Tamil Cinema to becoming the face of Tami Nadu politics as 'Amma'. The political thriller is produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R Singh and Co-produced by Hitesh Thakkar and Thirumal Reddy with Brinda Prasad as the Creative Producer. Thaliavii is presented by Vibri Motion pictures, Karma Media Entertainment and Zee Studios in association with Gothic Entertainment and Sprint films.

