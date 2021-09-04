'Thalaivii': Kangana Ranaut 'moved' By Multiplexes' Decision To Screen Film In Theatres

Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram to express her gratitude and happiness towards the multiplex's decision to screen her forthcoming film Thalaivii's Tamil and Telugu version. Dubbed as one of the highly awaited movies of the month, the biographical political drama received setbacks ahead of its release date on September 10 with major multiplexes showing no interest to screen the film. Expressing her disappointment about the same, Ranaut took to her social media to urge the multiplexes and her fans to 'save theatres'.

Kangana Ranaut 'moved' by multiplex's decision

Taking to her Instagram, the 34year-old expressed her gratitude towards PVR, who decided to offer a four-week window to Thalaivii's Telugu and Tamil versions. Additionally, the multiplex also asked the actor and its producers Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R Singh to extend the window of the Hindi version from two weeks to a uniform four weeks. Responding to their statement, Ranaut issued her statement saying she was 'moved' with their decision. In the statement, she also hoped to find a way to extend the theatrical window for the Hindi version. She said,

''PVR’s decision to screen the Tamil and Telugu versions of the film is a ray of hope for Team Thalaivii as well as all those cinegoers who are waiting to rush back to their favourite multiplex chain for a cinematic experience. I am personally moved by the kind words used for me and Team Thalaivii, and I hope with talks, and a passion for the theatrical experience, we can come together to find a solution so that the Hindi version can also find love and appreciation on the big screen @pvrcinemas_official

- Lots of Love, Kangana ❤️''

Directed by AL Vijay, the multilingual biographical film will trace the life events of the South Indian actor Jayalalithaa and her journey from emerging as the superstar to changing the face of politics in Tamil Nadu as 'Amma'. To be released on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, the movie will be released on September 10 in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu languages. Along with Kangana Ranaut, the movie also features actors like Arvind Swami, Madhoo and Bhagyashree in significant roles.

