'Thalaivii': Kangana Ranaut Opens Up About Challenges She Faced While Playing Jayalalithaa

Kangana Ranaut's biographical movie Thalaivii, based on the life of J Jayalalithaa, actress and politician who served six times as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu will soon be releasing in the theatres. As the movie gears up for its theatrical release, Ranaut, in an interview, opened up why she chose Thalaivii as her next project and the challenges she faced while portraying the role Jayalalithaa.

In an interview with Tried & Refused Productions on YouTube, Kangana Ranaut spoke about the difficulties she faced while playing the role of Jayalalithaa on the screen. She said, "Jayalalithaa is larger than life figure, there is no doubt about it and anyone who gets the opportunity to live up to her even on the silver screen is fortunate. But for me, there were quite a few obstacles, firstly the makers wanted to trace Jayalalithaa's character from age 16 to 42, and when they approached me I was already 32 and just by gaining weight I couldn't look older. So I thought to myself that 'did I miss the bus?' or 'can I still do it?' and there were many doubts in me about it. But the offer was too tempting and I did not let the doubts creep into me."

In the same interview, Ranaut also spoke about the striking difference between Bollywood and regional cinema and called the former a toxic place. She said, "What is very striking about regional cinema is that at least they find some common ground. They're chameleons, and that's something that they resonate with… Whereas in Hindi films, because we've all migrated to Mumbai, there is so much diversity there, yet there is a bit of tension always… Everybody wants to pull everybody down, that's not helping at all. It's become such a toxic place that somehow, nobody is happy for another person, and we are not able to find a common ground we are able to identify with."

Meanwhile, Ranaut took to her Instagram and urged the Maharashtra Government to open the theatres so that Thalaivii could be released in Hindi. The actor took to her Instagram and wrote, "Cases in Maharashtra have declined, requesting Maharashtra government to #openupcinemas in Maharashtra and save the dying film industry and theatre business."

Image Credit: Kangana Ranaut's Instagram