'Thalaivii': Kangana Ranaut Says Director Helped Her To Put On Weight For 2nd Half

Kangana Ranaut will soon be seen in the political biographical drama Thalaivii. The movie is inspired by the life of Jayalalithaa, an Indian politician and film actress who served as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu for more than fourteen years between 1991 and 2016. Ranaut will be seen portraying the politician in the movie and had to gain weight to look like her. Ranaut recently revealed how her director Vijay helped her gain weight.

Kangana Ranaut reveals how her director helped her gain weight

Kangana Ranaut in an interview with MidDay shared that she had to put on weight for the second half of the film. She said that her director Vijay made sure that she was well fed on the sets. Ranaut added that her director always bought three full homemade tiffin boxes made by his mother so that she could gain weight in the most natural way.

Recently, Ranaut took to her Instagram and announced the release date of Thalaivii. The actor revealed that the movie will be released in the theatres on September 10, 2021. The Queen actor wrote, "The story of this iconic personality deserves to be witnessed only on the BIG SCREEN! Pave the way, for #Thalaivii as she is all set to make a superstar entry into the world of cinema, yet again, a place where she has always belonged! Thalaivii IN CINEMAS near you on 10th September!."

Kangana Ranaut to star and direct Indira Gandhi's biographic

Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram and announced that she would play the role of Indira Gandhi in her biopic titled Emergency. The actor revealed that along with acting she will also be directing the movie. Kangana earlier stepped in the director's shoe for her movie Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. She took to Instagram and wrote, "Every character is a beautiful beginning of a new journey, today we started the journey of #Emergency #Indira with the body, face scans, and casts to get the look right. Many amazing artists get together to bring one’s vision alive on screen…. This one will be very special."

(Image Credits: Kangana Ranaut's Instagram)